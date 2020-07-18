All apartments in New York
Find more places like 301 West 108th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
301 West 108th Street
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:30 PM

301 West 108th Street

301 West 108th Street · (646) 644-3341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

301 West 108th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-F · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
For Rent, Co-op Sublet. Don't miss 10F, an exceptionally large, 2-bedroom gem in the Manhasset. At any price point it would be hard to find a living room with 25' X 18'4' dimensions. It feels like a sun flooded ballroom. The 13 '4 `` X 10' 3' eat-in kitchen with a large window has brand new appliances, new flooring and fresh paint, but you could bring your contractor and plan the kitchen of your dreams. Imagine how organized your life could be living with 7 closets, 4 of which are walk-ins. The 2 bedrooms are spacious and easily fit any size bed you choose. The 2nd bedroom could make a fabulous home office or guest room. 10F is also on the market for Sale. Bring your best offer!

The Manhasset is a financially sound cooperative serviced by porters and a live-in super, on-premises overnight security guard, and cutting-edge video intercom. It has 2 elevators on each side, two bike rooms, a laundry room, sub-metered electricity and Spectrum and Fios are both in the building. Pets are welcome.

Built between 1899 and 1904, with its prominent copper trimmed French mansard roof, the Manhasset is a landmarked Beaux-Arts masterpiece and one of the most visually distinctive buildings in Manhattan.

The #1 train is 2 blocks away as are the #4, #5, and #60 bus stops. The #104 bus is less than a block away. Riverside Park is at the west end of the block. Central Park is 4 blocks to the east. Universities, colleges, private and public schools, restaurants, gourmet markets and music venues are integral parts of this vibrant Upper West Side neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 West 108th Street have any available units?
301 West 108th Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 West 108th Street have?
Some of 301 West 108th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 West 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 West 108th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 West 108th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 West 108th Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 West 108th Street offer parking?
No, 301 West 108th Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 West 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 West 108th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 West 108th Street have a pool?
No, 301 West 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 West 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 301 West 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 West 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 West 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 301 West 108th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St
New York, NY 10014
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity