301 West 108th Street

For Rent, Co-op Sublet. Don't miss 10F, an exceptionally large, 2-bedroom gem in the Manhasset. At any price point it would be hard to find a living room with 25' X 18'4' dimensions. It feels like a sun flooded ballroom. The 13 '4 `` X 10' 3' eat-in kitchen with a large window has brand new appliances, new flooring and fresh paint, but you could bring your contractor and plan the kitchen of your dreams. Imagine how organized your life could be living with 7 closets, 4 of which are walk-ins. The 2 bedrooms are spacious and easily fit any size bed you choose. The 2nd bedroom could make a fabulous home office or guest room. 10F is also on the market for Sale. Bring your best offer!



The Manhasset is a financially sound cooperative serviced by porters and a live-in super, on-premises overnight security guard, and cutting-edge video intercom. It has 2 elevators on each side, two bike rooms, a laundry room, sub-metered electricity and Spectrum and Fios are both in the building. Pets are welcome.



Built between 1899 and 1904, with its prominent copper trimmed French mansard roof, the Manhasset is a landmarked Beaux-Arts masterpiece and one of the most visually distinctive buildings in Manhattan.



The #1 train is 2 blocks away as are the #4, #5, and #60 bus stops. The #104 bus is less than a block away. Riverside Park is at the west end of the block. Central Park is 4 blocks to the east. Universities, colleges, private and public schools, restaurants, gourmet markets and music venues are integral parts of this vibrant Upper West Side neighborhood.