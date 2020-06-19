All apartments in New York
300 W 110TH ST.

300 W 110th St · (646) 872-1234
Location

300 W 110th St, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
Located West 110's off CPW in the upper west side near Columbia University in Morningside Heights. This apartment is renovated SUNNY one bedroom apartment that has SOUTH EXPOSURE, LARGE LIVING ROOM, KING BEDROOM, CHEF KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE, NEW FULL BATHROOM, wood floors, great details, ample closet space, and high ceiling. There is LAUNDRY and super in the building. It is only 5 to 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eatries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 110th St. stations (1/2/3/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations (M104/4/5//7/11/60/10). Please call for further information. CONTACT WALKER (646) 872-1234 Other apartments currently available in: Battery Park City, Chelsea, Financial District, West Greenwich Village,Gramercy park, Greenwich Village, Kips Bay, Lower East Side, Midtown East, Midtown West, Clinton, Hell's Kitchen, East Greenwich Village, Murray Hill, Soho, Sutton Place, Carnegie Hill,Tribeca, Turtle Bay and Upper East Side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 W 110TH ST. have any available units?
300 W 110TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 W 110TH ST. have?
Some of 300 W 110TH ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W 110TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
300 W 110TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W 110TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 300 W 110TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 W 110TH ST. offer parking?
No, 300 W 110TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 300 W 110TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 W 110TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W 110TH ST. have a pool?
No, 300 W 110TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 300 W 110TH ST. have accessible units?
Yes, 300 W 110TH ST. has accessible units.
Does 300 W 110TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 W 110TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
