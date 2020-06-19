300 W 110TH ST.

Amenities

Located West 110's off CPW in the upper west side near Columbia University in Morningside Heights. This apartment is renovated SUNNY one bedroom apartment that has SOUTH EXPOSURE, LARGE LIVING ROOM, KING BEDROOM, CHEF KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE, NEW FULL BATHROOM, wood floors, great details, ample closet space, and high ceiling. There is LAUNDRY and super in the building. It is only 5 to 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eatries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 110th St. stations (1/2/3/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations (M104/4/5//7/11/60/10). Please call for further information. CONTACT WALKER (646) 872-1234 Other apartments currently available in: Battery Park City, Chelsea, Financial District, West Greenwich Village,Gramercy park, Greenwich Village, Kips Bay, Lower East Side, Midtown East, Midtown West, Clinton, Hell's Kitchen, East Greenwich Village, Murray Hill, Soho, Sutton Place, Carnegie Hill,Tribeca, Turtle Bay and Upper East Side.