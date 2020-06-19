300 East 85th Street

Amenities
One bedroom in prime UES location with private outdoor balcony.
This beautiful one bedroom corner unit features a spacious living room perfect for entertaining, private balcony with spectacular city views, southern exposures with abundant natural light, high ceilings and ample closet and storage space.
The America is a full service doorman building with concierge, laundry on every floor, health club, swimming pool, parking garage, bicycle room and party room.
Centrally located near the Second Avenue Q train, Lexington Avenue 6 train and crosstown bus.