300 East 85th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool concierge doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge doorman parking pool bike storage garage

One bedroom in prime UES location with private outdoor balcony.



This beautiful one bedroom corner unit features a spacious living room perfect for entertaining, private balcony with spectacular city views, southern exposures with abundant natural light, high ceilings and ample closet and storage space.



The America is a full service doorman building with concierge, laundry on every floor, health club, swimming pool, parking garage, bicycle room and party room.



Centrally located near the Second Avenue Q train, Lexington Avenue 6 train and crosstown bus.