300 East 85th Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:13 PM

300 East 85th Street

300 East 85th Street · (516) 859-1484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
concierge
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
One bedroom in prime UES location with private outdoor balcony.

This beautiful one bedroom corner unit features a spacious living room perfect for entertaining, private balcony with spectacular city views, southern exposures with abundant natural light, high ceilings and ample closet and storage space.

The America is a full service doorman building with concierge, laundry on every floor, health club, swimming pool, parking garage, bicycle room and party room.

Centrally located near the Second Avenue Q train, Lexington Avenue 6 train and crosstown bus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East 85th Street have any available units?
300 East 85th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East 85th Street have?
Some of 300 East 85th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 East 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 East 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 East 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 East 85th Street does offer parking.
Does 300 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East 85th Street have a pool?
Yes, 300 East 85th Street has a pool.
Does 300 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 East 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
