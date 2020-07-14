30 Jane Street

Amenities

Extremely private Studio with a Huge Private Roof Deck! Located on Jane street in the heart of the West Village. The apartment was recently renovated and features dark-stained wood floors, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, microwave, full-size fridge, custom cabinets and premium counters. There is almost an entire wall of closets, with ample space and built-in shelves. The outdoor space is exclusive for this unit and it makes for an excellent entertaining area. Pet friendly.