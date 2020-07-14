All apartments in New York
30 Jane Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:23 PM

30 Jane Street

30 Jane Street · (858) 243-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Jane Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,495

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Extremely private Studio with a Huge Private Roof Deck! Located on Jane street in the heart of the West Village. The apartment was recently renovated and features dark-stained wood floors, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, microwave, full-size fridge, custom cabinets and premium counters. There is almost an entire wall of closets, with ample space and built-in shelves. The outdoor space is exclusive for this unit and it makes for an excellent entertaining area. Pet friendly.,Huge Private Roof Deck! Lofty, sunny studio on one of the nicest blocks in the West Village! Enjoy complete privacy in this whole floor, two story townhouse. Recently renovated, this Mini-Loft has dark-stained wood floors, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, microwave, full-size fridge, custom cabinets and premium counters. There is almost an entire wall of closets, with ample space and built-in shelves. There is a 'sun room' area between the living room and the deck. The outdoor space is exclusive for this unit and it's LARGE! Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Jane Street have any available units?
30 Jane Street has a unit available for $6,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Jane Street have?
Some of 30 Jane Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Jane Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Jane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Jane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Jane Street is pet friendly.
Does 30 Jane Street offer parking?
No, 30 Jane Street does not offer parking.
Does 30 Jane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Jane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Jane Street have a pool?
No, 30 Jane Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 Jane Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Jane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Jane Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Jane Street has units with dishwashers.
