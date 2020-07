Amenities

recently renovated extra storage

One of a kind prime Village Federal Townhouse Studio with large sleeping loft. This unique space has many original details along with modern finishes. Step into a spacious loft like space with large windows facing north onto the magical gardens between 9th & 10th Street in the coveted Gold Coast of Greenwich Village. A beautifully renovated kitchen with top of the line appliances, marble island and counter space which opens into your living area with original large plank floors. The sleeping loft has a skylight and can easily accommodate a king size bed. The bathroom is custom renovated with a glass enclosed rain shower, oversized mirrored medicine cabinet, a floating sink and plenty of additional storage space. This is a must see home located in one of the best Townhouses on 9th Street.