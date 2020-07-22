All apartments in New York
Location

299 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15GH · Avail. now

$15,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
bike storage
Beautifully and meticulously renovated, this one-year furnished rental is a split two bedroom/two bath high floor pre-war apartment wrapping two corners with WBFP, new windows and thru-wall AC. A large entry foyer flows seamlessly to the living room with a wood burning fireplace and open south views to the Freedom Tower. The new windowed kitchen includes a separate breakfast dining area. The 2nd bedroom with a windowed new bath is perched on the south/east corner and doubles as a comfortable den with open views. The expansive master bedroom suite wraps the north/east corner and includes a wood burning fireplace, double walk-in dressing room/windowed closet and a generous master bathroom.

Designed by Emory Roth and built by the Bing & Bing brothers in 1931, 299 West 12th Street is one of four prewar condominiums located downtown in the Village. Amenities include a 24 hour doorman, live in resident manager and bike storage. Directly across the street, Abingdon Square Park, is a lovely park, which hosts a weekend farmer's market. The central West Village location is minutes to the Hudson River Park, the High Line, the Whitney Museum, innumerable shops and fantastic restaurants. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 West 12th Street have any available units?
299 West 12th Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 299 West 12th Street have?
Some of 299 West 12th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
299 West 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 299 West 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 299 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 299 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 299 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 299 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 299 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 299 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 299 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 299 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 299 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
