Amenities
Beautifully and meticulously renovated, this one-year furnished rental is a split two bedroom/two bath high floor pre-war apartment wrapping two corners with WBFP, new windows and thru-wall AC. A large entry foyer flows seamlessly to the living room with a wood burning fireplace and open south views to the Freedom Tower. The new windowed kitchen includes a separate breakfast dining area. The 2nd bedroom with a windowed new bath is perched on the south/east corner and doubles as a comfortable den with open views. The expansive master bedroom suite wraps the north/east corner and includes a wood burning fireplace, double walk-in dressing room/windowed closet and a generous master bathroom.
Designed by Emory Roth and built by the Bing & Bing brothers in 1931, 299 West 12th Street is one of four prewar condominiums located downtown in the Village. Amenities include a 24 hour doorman, live in resident manager and bike storage. Directly across the street, Abingdon Square Park, is a lovely park, which hosts a weekend farmer's market. The central West Village location is minutes to the Hudson River Park, the High Line, the Whitney Museum, innumerable shops and fantastic restaurants. Pet friendly.