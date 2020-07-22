Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning doorman fireplace bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman bike storage

Beautifully and meticulously renovated, this one-year furnished rental is a split two bedroom/two bath high floor pre-war apartment wrapping two corners with WBFP, new windows and thru-wall AC. A large entry foyer flows seamlessly to the living room with a wood burning fireplace and open south views to the Freedom Tower. The new windowed kitchen includes a separate breakfast dining area. The 2nd bedroom with a windowed new bath is perched on the south/east corner and doubles as a comfortable den with open views. The expansive master bedroom suite wraps the north/east corner and includes a wood burning fireplace, double walk-in dressing room/windowed closet and a generous master bathroom.



Designed by Emory Roth and built by the Bing & Bing brothers in 1931, 299 West 12th Street is one of four prewar condominiums located downtown in the Village. Amenities include a 24 hour doorman, live in resident manager and bike storage. Directly across the street, Abingdon Square Park, is a lovely park, which hosts a weekend farmer's market. The central West Village location is minutes to the Hudson River Park, the High Line, the Whitney Museum, innumerable shops and fantastic restaurants. Pet friendly.