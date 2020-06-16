All apartments in New York
Find more places like 299 Pearl Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
299 Pearl Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:11 PM

299 Pearl Street

299 Pearl Street · (917) 392-3534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

299 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
299 PEARL STREET, APT 4B - SOUTHBRIDGE TOWERS Rent: $4,999 | Fully Furnished | 2 Year LeaseAPT DESCRIPTION:Furnished 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom w/ large balcony, located in the Financial District - Historic Seaport neighborhood. Monthly rent includes heat, gas, hot water, and ELECTRICITY. There is a fully renovated laundry room located in the building with card operated washers and dryers. Great location directly across the street from the newly redeveloped South Street Seaport, Peck Slip School, and the Brooklyn Bridge. Plus quick and easy access to Southbridge Towers brand new, private (resident's only) playground. Apartment #4B gets outstanding light throughout the day with river & brooklyn bridge views. SOUTHBRIDGE TOWERS:299 Pearl Street is one of 9-buildings associated with Southbridge Towers, a 1,651 apartment cooperative housing complex. SBT features 24-hour security, maintenance staff, attended lobbies, basketball court, children's playroom, resident library, private playground, community room, two Icon parking garages - SBT residents discount is $350 per month, and resident storage rooms-for an extra fee. When opened in 1971, Southbridge Towers became synonymous with Lower Manhattan residential living. Today, Southbridge Towers remains at the epicenter of Lower Manhattan's new era of revitalization. NEIGHBORHOOD: For generations, what's known today as Lower Manhattan served as the whole of New York City. Centuries of expansion drove real estate and infrastructure north of Chambers Street, transforming New York from a downtown hub into a sprawling metropolis. The neighborhood features unique shopping and dining experiences on the riverfront, and year-round cultural activities including music festivals, museums and galleries. With 12 different subway lines located in the Fulton Street Transit Center, the neighborhood's transportation services remain unmatched by any other area of Manhattan. One of the fastest growing residential hubs in New York City, the new Downtown is home to recently constructed schools, hospitals, parks, and much much more!FULTON STREET TRANSIT HUB:Subways: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, C, E, J, Z, R, W & PATH Trains (Plus the M15 select bus many more express busses)(CALL | TEXT | EMAIL)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 Pearl Street have any available units?
299 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 299 Pearl Street have?
Some of 299 Pearl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
299 Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 299 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 299 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 299 Pearl Street does offer parking.
Does 299 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 299 Pearl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 299 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 299 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 299 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 299 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 299 Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 299 Pearl Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity