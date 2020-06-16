Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking playground garage

299 PEARL STREET, APT 4B - SOUTHBRIDGE TOWERS Rent: $4,999 | Fully Furnished | 2 Year LeaseAPT DESCRIPTION:Furnished 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom w/ large balcony, located in the Financial District - Historic Seaport neighborhood. Monthly rent includes heat, gas, hot water, and ELECTRICITY. There is a fully renovated laundry room located in the building with card operated washers and dryers. Great location directly across the street from the newly redeveloped South Street Seaport, Peck Slip School, and the Brooklyn Bridge. Plus quick and easy access to Southbridge Towers brand new, private (resident's only) playground. Apartment #4B gets outstanding light throughout the day with river & brooklyn bridge views. SOUTHBRIDGE TOWERS:299 Pearl Street is one of 9-buildings associated with Southbridge Towers, a 1,651 apartment cooperative housing complex. SBT features 24-hour security, maintenance staff, attended lobbies, basketball court, children's playroom, resident library, private playground, community room, two Icon parking garages - SBT residents discount is $350 per month, and resident storage rooms-for an extra fee. When opened in 1971, Southbridge Towers became synonymous with Lower Manhattan residential living. Today, Southbridge Towers remains at the epicenter of Lower Manhattan's new era of revitalization. NEIGHBORHOOD: For generations, what's known today as Lower Manhattan served as the whole of New York City. Centuries of expansion drove real estate and infrastructure north of Chambers Street, transforming New York from a downtown hub into a sprawling metropolis. The neighborhood features unique shopping and dining experiences on the riverfront, and year-round cultural activities including music festivals, museums and galleries. With 12 different subway lines located in the Fulton Street Transit Center, the neighborhood's transportation services remain unmatched by any other area of Manhattan. One of the fastest growing residential hubs in New York City, the new Downtown is home to recently constructed schools, hospitals, parks, and much much more!FULTON STREET TRANSIT HUB:Subways: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, C, E, J, Z, R, W & PATH Trains (Plus the M15 select bus many more express busses)(CALL | TEXT | EMAIL)