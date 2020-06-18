290 Riverside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry bike storage

RIVER AND PARK VIEWS! Large 12th floor 2 Bedroom Apartment with River Views and well-planned layout and plus in- unit washer and dryer. There is large living room, separate brand new windowed kitchen with dishwasher & microwave. Split layout, 2 equal sized king bedrooms with amazing closet space. Beautiful hardwood floors and high beamed ceilings. River/Park Views from the living room and bedroom. Super private (only two apartment per landing) beautiful well-maintained elevator building with a laundry room and bike room in the basement. Live in Superintendent, Pets Okay, Located on a charming tree lined block, just steps to Riverside Park and 1 train! StoneCrest1124