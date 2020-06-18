All apartments in New York
290 Riverside Drive
290 Riverside Drive

290 Riverside Drive · (617) 308-0839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

290 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
RIVER AND PARK VIEWS! Large 12th floor 2 Bedroom Apartment with River Views and well-planned layout and plus in- unit washer and dryer. There is large living room, separate brand new windowed kitchen with dishwasher & microwave. Split layout, 2 equal sized king bedrooms with amazing closet space. Beautiful hardwood floors and high beamed ceilings. River/Park Views from the living room and bedroom. Super private (only two apartment per landing) beautiful well-maintained elevator building with a laundry room and bike room in the basement. Live in Superintendent, Pets Okay, Located on a charming tree lined block, just steps to Riverside Park and 1 train! StoneCrest1124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Riverside Drive have any available units?
290 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 290 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
290 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 290 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 290 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 290 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 290 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 290 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 290 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
