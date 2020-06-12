All apartments in New York
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:45 AM

283 West 11th Street

283 West 11th Street · (212) 381-6568
Location

283 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1W · Avail. now

$5,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in this mint parlor Brownstone 2 Bed 2 Bath home which has been beautifully restored with crown moldings, walnut wood floors, exposed brick, open kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances and a washer & dryer. A versatile space, allowing one to have several layout options. The master bedroom faces South can kit a King Set with a desk. The 2nd Bedroom faces north and can fit a Queen set, or make it into a Home office. The Carrera marble bathrooms are beautifully appointed. One with a glass enclosed shower and the other a bathtub, pedestal sinks and bright white subway tiles. Pets on a case by case basis with a 30lb limit. Steps from Magnolia's. Enjoy a wide variety of shops in the confluence of Greenwich Village, SoHo and Chelsea, not to mention the rich selection of fine restaurants. Convenient to the A, C, E, L, B, D, F, M, and PATH trains. A New York City home with historical character and modern amenities. Move in August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 West 11th Street have any available units?
283 West 11th Street has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 West 11th Street have?
Some of 283 West 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
283 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 283 West 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 283 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 283 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 283 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 283 West 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 283 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 283 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 283 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 283 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 283 West 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
