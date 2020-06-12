283 West 11th Street

Amenities

Live in this mint parlor Brownstone 2 Bed 2 Bath home which has been beautifully restored with crown moldings, walnut wood floors, exposed brick, open kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances and a washer & dryer. A versatile space, allowing one to have several layout options. The master bedroom faces South can kit a King Set with a desk. The 2nd Bedroom faces north and can fit a Queen set, or make it into a Home office. The Carrera marble bathrooms are beautifully appointed. One with a glass enclosed shower and the other a bathtub, pedestal sinks and bright white subway tiles. Pets on a case by case basis with a 30lb limit. Steps from Magnolia's. Enjoy a wide variety of shops in the confluence of Greenwich Village, SoHo and Chelsea, not to mention the rich selection of fine restaurants. Convenient to the A, C, E, L, B, D, F, M, and PATH trains. A New York City home with historical character and modern amenities. Move in August 1st.