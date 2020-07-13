All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

281 Mott St

281 Mott Street · (347) 721-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

281 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3375 · Avail. now

$3,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 1 bedroom apartment in the hot of Soho. - Property Id: 305688

Take a moment to review this fantastic deal ,This 1 bedroom apartment in the hot neighborhood of Soho.

This particular unit features huge windows that fill the space created by the high ceilings with a vast amount of natural light and really make the premium hardwood floors glow.

With modern, stainless steel appliances, plentiful granite countertop space, and custom kitchen cabinets, your cooking experience is sure to be a pleasure.

Do not forget the large living space, ample closet space, and the pristine bathroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/281-mott-st-new-york-ny/305688
Property Id 305688

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5959499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Mott St have any available units?
281 Mott St has a unit available for $3,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 281 Mott St currently offering any rent specials?
281 Mott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Mott St pet-friendly?
No, 281 Mott St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 281 Mott St offer parking?
No, 281 Mott St does not offer parking.
Does 281 Mott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Mott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Mott St have a pool?
No, 281 Mott St does not have a pool.
Does 281 Mott St have accessible units?
No, 281 Mott St does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Mott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 Mott St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 281 Mott St have units with air conditioning?
No, 281 Mott St does not have units with air conditioning.
