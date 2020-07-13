Amenities
This 1 bedroom apartment in the hot of Soho. - Property Id: 305688
Take a moment to review this fantastic deal ,This 1 bedroom apartment in the hot neighborhood of Soho.
This particular unit features huge windows that fill the space created by the high ceilings with a vast amount of natural light and really make the premium hardwood floors glow.
With modern, stainless steel appliances, plentiful granite countertop space, and custom kitchen cabinets, your cooking experience is sure to be a pleasure.
Do not forget the large living space, ample closet space, and the pristine bathroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/281-mott-st-new-york-ny/305688
No Dogs Allowed
