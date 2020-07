Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator hot tub

Amazing Location for this renovated one bedroom apartment in a pre- war elevator building that features laundry in the basement and a beautiful roof deck. Apartment features stainless steel appliances and a beautiful marble bath with a spa shower. Bedroom fits a queen size bed and is separated from the living room with a sliding pocket door. Must see to appreciate.