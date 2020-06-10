All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

277 Fifth Avenue

277 5th Avenue · (212) 227-2775
Location

277 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 40A · Avail. now

$17,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
lobby
**VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE**IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Where Fifth Avenue Meets the Sky - With architecture by Rafael Vinoly and interiors by Jeffrey Beers International, Residence 40A is a 1,784 SF (166 SM) three bedroom with triple exposures to the north east and west. Spanning the entire north facade of the building this expansive home offers panoramic Midtown views including the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building from floor-to-ceiling windows in corner living room and master bedroom. A subtle and serene array of warm, natural materials complements the tower's robust modern architecture. Perimeter columns establish an alternating rhythm of vertical floor-to-ceiling windows framing the views along multiple exposures and solid walls for displaying art. Interiors are graced with ceiling heights reaching over ten feet, in addition to a selection of warm woods and elegant natural stones. The open kitchen is a palette of pale-oak cabinets with upper cabinets provided in metal trimmed white back-painted glass with Calacatta Saccheli polished marble slab center islands, countertops, and backsplash which gives the kitchens a luminous glow. The kitchen is fully customized with a suite of stainless-steel finish Miele appliances including: refrigerator and freezer, wine cooler, gas cooktop with retractable ventilation hood, convection oven, speed oven, and dishwasher. The master bedroom includes a generous dressing area and windowed en-suite bath featuring full height San Nicola marble walls, heated Bianco Dolomiti marble flooring, handsome walnut cabinets with Bianco Dolomiti marble slab countertop with waterfall sides, Kohler Kathryn sinks, and Dornbracht LULU series faucets in a polished chrome finish. The secondary baths are appointed with Bianco Dolomiti marble walls and floors with a black accent trim and Dornbracht fittings one which is windowed with heated floors. A light-filled suite of amenities, designed by Jeffrey Beers International, spans two floors and offers residents carefully curated spaces for relaxation, socializing, and recreation with a lobby library featuring a double-height bookcase wall, an entertainment suite featuring a bar and private dining room with catering pantry, a fitness club opening onto the furnished Fifth Avenue Terrace, a games lounge, and a kids' club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
277 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $17,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 277 Fifth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
277 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 277 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 277 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 277 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 277 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 277 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 277 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 277 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 Fifth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
