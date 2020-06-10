277 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel gym doorman clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym lobby

**VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE**IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Where Fifth Avenue Meets the Sky - With architecture by Rafael Vinoly and interiors by Jeffrey Beers International, Residence 40A is a 1,784 SF (166 SM) three bedroom with triple exposures to the north east and west. Spanning the entire north facade of the building this expansive home offers panoramic Midtown views including the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building from floor-to-ceiling windows in corner living room and master bedroom. A subtle and serene array of warm, natural materials complements the tower's robust modern architecture. Perimeter columns establish an alternating rhythm of vertical floor-to-ceiling windows framing the views along multiple exposures and solid walls for displaying art. Interiors are graced with ceiling heights reaching over ten feet, in addition to a selection of warm woods and elegant natural stones. The open kitchen is a palette of pale-oak cabinets with upper cabinets provided in metal trimmed white back-painted glass with Calacatta Saccheli polished marble slab center islands, countertops, and backsplash which gives the kitchens a luminous glow. The kitchen is fully customized with a suite of stainless-steel finish Miele appliances including: refrigerator and freezer, wine cooler, gas cooktop with retractable ventilation hood, convection oven, speed oven, and dishwasher. The master bedroom includes a generous dressing area and windowed en-suite bath featuring full height San Nicola marble walls, heated Bianco Dolomiti marble flooring, handsome walnut cabinets with Bianco Dolomiti marble slab countertop with waterfall sides, Kohler Kathryn sinks, and Dornbracht LULU series faucets in a polished chrome finish. The secondary baths are appointed with Bianco Dolomiti marble walls and floors with a black accent trim and Dornbracht fittings one which is windowed with heated floors. A light-filled suite of amenities, designed by Jeffrey Beers International, spans two floors and offers residents carefully curated spaces for relaxation, socializing, and recreation with a lobby library featuring a double-height bookcase wall, an entertainment suite featuring a bar and private dining room with catering pantry, a fitness club opening onto the furnished Fifth Avenue Terrace, a games lounge, and a kids' club.