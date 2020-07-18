Amenities

all utils included recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

Rentals Manhattan All Upper West Side Upper West Side Lincoln Square 276 West 71st Street #41 of 5276 West 71st Street #4$1,900 FOR RENT1 roomstudio1 bathRental Unit in Lincoln Square SAVE SHAREThis rental has been saved by 65 users.See a problem with this listing? Report it here.Listing by Corcoran Group, Limited Liability Broker, 660 Madison Ave, New York NY 10065.REQUEST A VIRTUAL TOURYour NamePhone NumberEmail*Im interested in 276 West 71st Street #4.By pressing Send Message, you agree that StreetEasy and real estate professionals may call/text you about your inquiry, which may involve use of automated means and prerecorded/artificial voices. You don't need to consent as a condition of buying any property, goods or services. Message/data rates may apply.You also agree to our Terms of Use.LISTED BYJon GraylyCorcoranShow phone numberPatrick GbohoCorcoranShow phone numberAVAILABLE ONAvailable NowDAYS ON MARKETCounting SuspendedLAST PRICE CHANGENo Recorded ChangesDescriptionUpper West Side stunner!Newly renovated studio with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT located at 71st between Broadway and West End Ave just 1 block from the 1,2,3 trains and Trader Joe's!!!!This apartment features:high ceilingsoriginal crown moldinga full size kitchenhardwood floors3 large windows overlooking a tree lined blockelectric, cooking gas, heat and hot water are all included in the rent******The rent of $1,900 is for a tenant who DOES NOT install an air conditioner in the apt*****If tenant would like to have an Air Conditioner there is a $65 a month fee and this $65 will be charged every month of the 12 month lease thus making the new rent $1,965 for the aptNo pets allowedA NY state guarantor may be considered, on a case by case situation