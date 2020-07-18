All apartments in New York
276 West 71st Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

276 West 71st Street

276 West 71st Street · (212) 323-3230
Location

276 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 West 71st Street have any available units?
276 West 71st Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 276 West 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
276 West 71st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 West 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 276 West 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 276 West 71st Street offer parking?
No, 276 West 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 276 West 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 West 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 West 71st Street have a pool?
No, 276 West 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 276 West 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 276 West 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 276 West 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 West 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 276 West 71st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 276 West 71st Street has units with air conditioning.
