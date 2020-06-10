275 Bleecker St

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*No Fee + 2-Weeks Free Rent*



Welcome to 275 Bleecker Street, West Village newest boutique redevelopment.



Come view this stunning 1-bed apartment with private outdoor space. This newly renovated apartment comes equipped with central AC and heating, full size kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and W/D. Bedroom easily fits a queen/king size bed.



Situated on the prime corner of Bleecker and Jones Street, you will be surrounded by the citys best restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. The building is located a very short distance from West 4 St (A C E B D F M).



*Price advertised is net effective after 2-week free rent concession.*