275 Bleecker St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:02 PM

275 Bleecker St

275 Bleecker Street · (347) 661-2535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

275 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*No Fee + 2-Weeks Free Rent*

Welcome to 275 Bleecker Street, West Village newest boutique redevelopment.

Come view this stunning 1-bed apartment with private outdoor space. This newly renovated apartment comes equipped with central AC and heating, full size kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and W/D. Bedroom easily fits a queen/king size bed.

Situated on the prime corner of Bleecker and Jones Street, you will be surrounded by the citys best restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. The building is located a very short distance from West 4 St (A C E B D F M).

*Price advertised is net effective after 2-week free rent concession.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Bleecker St have any available units?
275 Bleecker St has a unit available for $3,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 275 Bleecker St currently offering any rent specials?
275 Bleecker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Bleecker St pet-friendly?
No, 275 Bleecker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 275 Bleecker St offer parking?
No, 275 Bleecker St does not offer parking.
Does 275 Bleecker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Bleecker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Bleecker St have a pool?
No, 275 Bleecker St does not have a pool.
Does 275 Bleecker St have accessible units?
No, 275 Bleecker St does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Bleecker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Bleecker St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Bleecker St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 275 Bleecker St has units with air conditioning.
