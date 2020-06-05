274 West 140th Street

Amenities

Completely renovated and bright, 2 bedroom 1 bath in an amazing building with both Laundry and an Elevator near the best of what Central Harlem has to offer!



This light and airy 6th Floor apartment with incredible views of City College and the surrounding buildings.

2 Queen Sized Bedrooms

Completely private spaces, as no bedrooms share walls Perfect for shares!

Ample closet space in every room

Quartz Counters

Full sized Stainless Steel Appliances

Eat in Kitchen

Tons of Cabinet Space

Gourmet Gas Range

MASSIVE living room

Gorgeous Renovations

RENT STABILIZED!

Laundry in Building

Elevator

Live In Super

Phenomenal Landlord



Available Immediately!



Key Foods directly downstairs, NBHD Coffee directly downstairs in the building, short distance from The Edge, Severance, and the Grange, and easy access to the A/C/B/D/2/3 trains.



Sorry, No Pets!



Email or text for more information, or to apply.



The rent listed is the maximum legal regulated rent of $2,209.53/mo, and is not a net effective price.

The application fee is $20 per applicant.

Due at signing first month's rent, security deposit, and broker's fee.,***OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 3/4 - 1:30 - 3pm!! Buzz apartment 31 or 61 when you arrive!!***



Be the first one to live in this gorgeous top floor gut renovated, RENT STABILIZED, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment with Queen Sized bedrooms, in an elevator building with laundry in the basement! Need I say more? I will!



All new renovations with subway tile backsplash in the kitchen

All new stainless steel appliances

A great sized 12 x 10.5 living room ready for your large couch for entertaining

Front bedroom is 10x10.5

Back bedroom is 10x8

Huge closets!

Crisp, all white bathroom with brand new modern tile floors.

Live in Super

Unobstructed views of the Conde Nast building and 432 Park from your living room window!



4 Minutes to the local B/C Trains at 135th and 5 minutes to the A/C/B/D trains at 145th!

Near Manhattanville Coffee, The Edge Restaurant, Cari Wine Bar, and TONS more!



Easy showings! Contact Jeffrey for more information!