Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:27 PM

274 West 140th Street

274 West 140th Street · (702) 460-9490
Location

274 West 140th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 61 · Avail. now

$2,209

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
rent controlled
Completely renovated and bright, 2 bedroom 1 bath in an amazing building with both Laundry and an Elevator near the best of what Central Harlem has to offer!

This light and airy 6th Floor apartment with incredible views of City College and the surrounding buildings.
2 Queen Sized Bedrooms
Completely private spaces, as no bedrooms share walls Perfect for shares!
Ample closet space in every room
Quartz Counters
Full sized Stainless Steel Appliances
Eat in Kitchen
Tons of Cabinet Space
Gourmet Gas Range
MASSIVE living room
Gorgeous Renovations
RENT STABILIZED!
Laundry in Building
Elevator
Live In Super
Phenomenal Landlord

Available Immediately!

Key Foods directly downstairs, NBHD Coffee directly downstairs in the building, short distance from The Edge, Severance, and the Grange, and easy access to the A/C/B/D/2/3 trains.

Sorry, No Pets!

Email or text for more information, or to apply.

The rent listed is the maximum legal regulated rent of $2,209.53/mo, and is not a net effective price.
The application fee is $20 per applicant.
Due at signing first month's rent, security deposit, and broker's fee.,***OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 3/4 - 1:30 - 3pm!! Buzz apartment 31 or 61 when you arrive!!***

Be the first one to live in this gorgeous top floor gut renovated, RENT STABILIZED, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment with Queen Sized bedrooms, in an elevator building with laundry in the basement! Need I say more? I will!

All new renovations with subway tile backsplash in the kitchen
All new stainless steel appliances
A great sized 12 x 10.5 living room ready for your large couch for entertaining
Front bedroom is 10x10.5
Back bedroom is 10x8
Huge closets!
Crisp, all white bathroom with brand new modern tile floors.
Live in Super
Unobstructed views of the Conde Nast building and 432 Park from your living room window!

4 Minutes to the local B/C Trains at 135th and 5 minutes to the A/C/B/D trains at 145th!
Near Manhattanville Coffee, The Edge Restaurant, Cari Wine Bar, and TONS more!

Easy showings! Contact Jeffrey for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 West 140th Street have any available units?
274 West 140th Street has a unit available for $2,209 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 274 West 140th Street have?
Some of 274 West 140th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 West 140th Street currently offering any rent specials?
274 West 140th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 West 140th Street pet-friendly?
No, 274 West 140th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 274 West 140th Street offer parking?
No, 274 West 140th Street does not offer parking.
Does 274 West 140th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 274 West 140th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 West 140th Street have a pool?
No, 274 West 140th Street does not have a pool.
Does 274 West 140th Street have accessible units?
No, 274 West 140th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 274 West 140th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 274 West 140th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
