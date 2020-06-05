274 West 119th Street

Amenities

coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar

Location: West 119th Street between Frederick Douglass Blvd and Saint Nicholas Avenue Located in the heart of South Harlem, this well priced 2 bedroom apartment is bright, clean and ready to rent! Surrounded by tons of restaurants, bars and coffee shops, this unit is super convenient to Columbia University, Central and Morningside Parks and both the B&C trains at 116th Street. Express trains at 125th street make getting anywhere in the city a snap.,Location: West 119th Street between Frederick Douglass Blvd and Saint Nicholas Avenue



Located in the heart of South Harlem, this well priced 2 bedroom apartment is bright, clean and ready to rent! Surrounded by tons of restaurants, bars and coffee shops, this unit is super convenient to Columbia University, Central and Morningside Parks and both the B&C trains at 116th Street. Express trains at 125th street make getting anywhere in the city a snap. Pictures of the actual unit but if this is not exactly what you are looking for -- no problem! I have access to hundreds of apartments all over Upper Manhattan and will make your search efficient, transparent and will guarantee you success. With more than 10 years representing renters, buyers and sellers, let me be your one-stop real estate professional.