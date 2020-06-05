All apartments in New York
274 West 119th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

274 West 119th Street

274 West 119th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

274 West 119th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Location: West 119th Street between Frederick Douglass Blvd and Saint Nicholas Avenue Located in the heart of South Harlem, this well priced 2 bedroom apartment is bright, clean and ready to rent! Surrounded by tons of restaurants, bars and coffee shops, this unit is super convenient to Columbia University, Central and Morningside Parks and both the B&C trains at 116th Street. Express trains at 125th street make getting anywhere in the city a snap.,Location: West 119th Street between Frederick Douglass Blvd and Saint Nicholas Avenue

Located in the heart of South Harlem, this well priced 2 bedroom apartment is bright, clean and ready to rent! Surrounded by tons of restaurants, bars and coffee shops, this unit is super convenient to Columbia University, Central and Morningside Parks and both the B&C trains at 116th Street. Express trains at 125th street make getting anywhere in the city a snap. Pictures of the actual unit but if this is not exactly what you are looking for -- no problem! I have access to hundreds of apartments all over Upper Manhattan and will make your search efficient, transparent and will guarantee you success. With more than 10 years representing renters, buyers and sellers, let me be your one-stop real estate professional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 West 119th Street have any available units?
274 West 119th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 274 West 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
274 West 119th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 West 119th Street pet-friendly?
No, 274 West 119th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 274 West 119th Street offer parking?
No, 274 West 119th Street does not offer parking.
Does 274 West 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 274 West 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 West 119th Street have a pool?
No, 274 West 119th Street does not have a pool.
Does 274 West 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 274 West 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 274 West 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 274 West 119th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 274 West 119th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 274 West 119th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
