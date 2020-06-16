All apartments in New York
273 Bennett Avenue

273 Bennett Avenue · (212) 381-2339
Location

273 Bennett Avenue, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5E · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BACK ON THE MARKET! Welcome to a sunny and spacious studio apartment in a highly sought after coop building complex. This home is in a great location which is literally across the street from the 190th St. A Train station and around the corner from a park. Enter into the kitchen, which has luxurious black granite counters, good cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. There are also beautiful hardwood floors and a comfortable living space. Another plus, is the dressing/ closet space which allows for good storage. The complex includes a live in super, on site laundry, and a lovely courtyard. The nature lovers will enjoy the great parks in the area, which include Fort Tryon, Isham, and Inwood Parks. This area has amazing eateries and shops to enjoy as well. The commute anywhere is easy because transportation surrounds you. Don't miss this opportunity. This is a COOP building and BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED. NO PETS. To Show, call agents for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Bennett Avenue have any available units?
273 Bennett Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 273 Bennett Avenue have?
Some of 273 Bennett Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 Bennett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
273 Bennett Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Bennett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 273 Bennett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 273 Bennett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 273 Bennett Avenue does offer parking.
Does 273 Bennett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Bennett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Bennett Avenue have a pool?
No, 273 Bennett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 273 Bennett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 273 Bennett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Bennett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 273 Bennett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
