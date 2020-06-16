273 Bennett Avenue

Amenities

BACK ON THE MARKET! Welcome to a sunny and spacious studio apartment in a highly sought after coop building complex. This home is in a great location which is literally across the street from the 190th St. A Train station and around the corner from a park. Enter into the kitchen, which has luxurious black granite counters, good cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. There are also beautiful hardwood floors and a comfortable living space. Another plus, is the dressing/ closet space which allows for good storage. The complex includes a live in super, on site laundry, and a lovely courtyard. The nature lovers will enjoy the great parks in the area, which include Fort Tryon, Isham, and Inwood Parks. This area has amazing eateries and shops to enjoy as well. The commute anywhere is easy because transportation surrounds you. Don't miss this opportunity. This is a COOP building and BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED. NO PETS. To Show, call agents for an appointment.