Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

270 West 17th Street

270 West 17th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

270 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-J · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
Sunny and spacious west facing 1BR at the Grand Chelsea.

This condo home features stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, and generous closet space throughout including a walk-in closet.

A fantastic layout with a king size bedroom and generous living area allows for comfortable living, working and entertaining.

Situated front and center in the heart of Chelsea/Meat Packing, the Grand Chelsea is a full service luxury condominium with a central laundry room and private, fully landscaped south facing sun deck. Shops, markets, restaurants & nightlife entertainment it is all outside your doorman door. See for yourself today!
Available for July 15 occupancy. No Pets, sorry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 West 17th Street have any available units?
270 West 17th Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 West 17th Street have?
Some of 270 West 17th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
270 West 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 270 West 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 270 West 17th Street offer parking?
No, 270 West 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 270 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 West 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 270 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 270 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 270 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 270 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 West 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
