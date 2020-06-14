270 West 17th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets doorman

Sunny and spacious west facing 1BR at the Grand Chelsea.



This condo home features stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, and generous closet space throughout including a walk-in closet.



A fantastic layout with a king size bedroom and generous living area allows for comfortable living, working and entertaining.



Situated front and center in the heart of Chelsea/Meat Packing, the Grand Chelsea is a full service luxury condominium with a central laundry room and private, fully landscaped south facing sun deck. Shops, markets, restaurants & nightlife entertainment it is all outside your doorman door. See for yourself today!

