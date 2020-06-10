27-29 East 124th Street

Amenities

Spacious one-bedroom apartment is now available in the Washington Heights area. This unit features a large bedroom that can fit a King size bed comfortably. This apartment also features a kitchen that is packaged with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the unit, and ample amount of closet space.The building is well maintained with an on-site maintenance team and provides an elevator. This building is located in East Harlem just blocks from the 2/3/4/5/6 trains and Metro North, The famed Apollo, wholefoods and other great shops along a great shopping strip on 125th street. Video is available and you can also request a virtual tour. Call or text to find out more on this great unit.