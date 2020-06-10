All apartments in New York
27-29 East 124th Street

27 E 124th St · (347) 266-7179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 E 124th St, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Spacious one-bedroom apartment is now available in the Washington Heights area. This unit features a large bedroom that can fit a King size bed comfortably. This apartment also features a kitchen that is packaged with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the unit, and ample amount of closet space.The building is well maintained with an on-site maintenance team and provides an elevator. This building is located in East Harlem just blocks from the 2/3/4/5/6 trains and Metro North, The famed Apollo, wholefoods and other great shops along a great shopping strip on 125th street. Video is available and you can also request a virtual tour. Call or text to find out more on this great unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27-29 East 124th Street have any available units?
27-29 East 124th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 27-29 East 124th Street have?
Some of 27-29 East 124th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27-29 East 124th Street currently offering any rent specials?
27-29 East 124th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27-29 East 124th Street pet-friendly?
No, 27-29 East 124th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 27-29 East 124th Street offer parking?
No, 27-29 East 124th Street does not offer parking.
Does 27-29 East 124th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27-29 East 124th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27-29 East 124th Street have a pool?
No, 27-29 East 124th Street does not have a pool.
Does 27-29 East 124th Street have accessible units?
No, 27-29 East 124th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27-29 East 124th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 27-29 East 124th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
