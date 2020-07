Amenities

* RENT STABILIZED APARTMENT *



BRAND NEW GUT RENOVATED LARGE 1 BEDROOM LOCATED ON THE 1ST FLOOR.



Listing Details:



- Queen Size Bedroom

- Newly Renovated Kitchen

- Large Living Room

- Microwave

-Dishwasher

-Wide Plank Hardwood Floor



Building Details:



-Laundromat in the Building (Not in Unit)

- Responsive Management

-Heat and Hot Water included

-24/7 Surveillance Cameras

-Pets Allowed

-Local Super

-Pay Your Rent Online

- Parks Nearby

- 1st Floor/Facing Front of the Building



Very Easy Access to Public Transportation

B, D, A, C 145th Subway Station