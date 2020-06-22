All apartments in New York
266 Third ave.

266 3rd Avenue · (843) 655-0732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

266 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Enjoy being right in the center of popular bars, restaurants, parks and academia with this beautiful 1br unit. You will be living immaculately in a well maintained wide elevator luxury building that has onsite laundry and a virtual doorman. Only 2 blocks to the 4,5,6! This unit boasts condo finishes with state of the art appliances and modern technology. Technology, such as radiant floor heat and dual zone climate control are just one of the many features.Kitchen: Open layout with space for a table; Modern high gloss White cabinets, plenty of cabinet space for storage. Features stainless steel appliances including Microwave, oven, and dishwasher with full size fridge.Living Room: Open layout and can fit a full entertainment set with room to spare. Individually climate controlled with tons of light.Bedroom: Sundrenched, Open layout with Queen bed frame already installed with extra storage underneath, separate thermostat with standing closet.Bathroom: Never step on a cold tile again!! Radiant floor heating with temperature control and timer. Fully marbled tiled walls and backsplash with ultra-modern fixtures. Dual cabinet vanity for extra storage.*PLEASE NOTE: TENANT WILL HAVE TO USE BED FRAME AND CLOSET SET*PLEASE NOTE: PHOTOS ARE OF A VERY SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING IN TERMS OF SIZE AND FINISHES*PLEASE SEE VIDEO OF EXACT UNITAREA PRIME GRAMERCY PARK- KIPS BAY!!! This beautiful home will put you right in the middle of the liveliest neighborhood in NYC. Trader Joes, Taproom, 11 Madison, The PIT Comedy Club, Globe, Craft House and much much more are withing just steps away! TRANSPORTATION- 6/R/W trains and just a short walk to F/M/L/Q/N/4/5 and Union Square Station!! anchornyc1140357

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Third ave. have any available units?
266 Third ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 Third ave. have?
Some of 266 Third ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Third ave. currently offering any rent specials?
266 Third ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Third ave. pet-friendly?
No, 266 Third ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 266 Third ave. offer parking?
No, 266 Third ave. does not offer parking.
Does 266 Third ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 Third ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Third ave. have a pool?
No, 266 Third ave. does not have a pool.
Does 266 Third ave. have accessible units?
No, 266 Third ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Third ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 Third ave. has units with dishwashers.
