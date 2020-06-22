266 Third ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

Enjoy being right in the center of popular bars, restaurants, parks and academia with this beautiful 1br unit. You will be living immaculately in a well maintained wide elevator luxury building that has onsite laundry and a virtual doorman. Only 2 blocks to the 4,5,6! This unit boasts condo finishes with state of the art appliances and modern technology. Technology, such as radiant floor heat and dual zone climate control are just one of the many features.Kitchen: Open layout with space for a table; Modern high gloss White cabinets, plenty of cabinet space for storage. Features stainless steel appliances including Microwave, oven, and dishwasher with full size fridge.Living Room: Open layout and can fit a full entertainment set with room to spare. Individually climate controlled with tons of light.Bedroom: Sundrenched, Open layout with Queen bed frame already installed with extra storage underneath, separate thermostat with standing closet.Bathroom: Never step on a cold tile again!! Radiant floor heating with temperature control and timer. Fully marbled tiled walls and backsplash with ultra-modern fixtures. Dual cabinet vanity for extra storage.*PLEASE NOTE: TENANT WILL HAVE TO USE BED FRAME AND CLOSET SET*PLEASE NOTE: PHOTOS ARE OF A VERY SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING IN TERMS OF SIZE AND FINISHES*PLEASE SEE VIDEO OF EXACT UNITAREA PRIME GRAMERCY PARK- KIPS BAY!!! This beautiful home will put you right in the middle of the liveliest neighborhood in NYC. Trader Joes, Taproom, 11 Madison, The PIT Comedy Club, Globe, Craft House and much much more are withing just steps away! TRANSPORTATION- 6/R/W trains and just a short walk to F/M/L/Q/N/4/5 and Union Square Station!! anchornyc1140357