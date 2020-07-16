Amenities

Beautifully designed, sprawling and full of pre-war charm, this four bedroom apartment with home office provides New York's most coveted amenity space. This true home also boasts a thoughtfully-designed floorplan and a desirable Murray Hill location.The open chef's kitchen features a large south-facing window and is brilliantly designed and outfitted with Viking "Professional Line" appliances including a six-burner stove top and oven, refrigerator and freezer, convection oven, as well as a Miele dishwasher. Kitchen conveniences include a pot filler above the stove, instant hot water filtration system, and a Marvel wine chiller. White subway tile coupled with marble countertops and breakfast bar offer both beauty and convenience.Beyond the custom designed cabinets and pantry space is an open, floor-through living and dining room with ingenious built-ins and window seats with storage. Unexpected details include sconce lighting, French doors and oversized double windows facing north and south which provide iconic skyline views of both the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings. Surround sound speakers are seamlessly wired throughout the apartment. There is also a wireless Samsung Frame TV mounted in the living room.Lined with 'picture-frame' molding, a wide hallway leads to a pin-drop quiet master bedroom that provides desirable corner exposure, generous sunlight, and California custom closets. The en-suite master bathroom has walls of Carrara marble and includes a glass enclosed step-in shower. Meanwhile, the second bathroom is lined with robin's egg blue subway tile and is complete with a full-soak tub and rainfall showerhead. In addition, both baths feature radiant heated floors and towel racks. All common areas as well as the four bedrooms are finished with 9.5' beamed ceilings and gleaming oak hardwood floors.This gem is situated near the top of 264 Lexington Avenue, a beautiful brick boutique co-op in the heart of Murray Hill. Located between 35th and 36th Streets near Grand Central Terminal, the New York Public and Morgan Libraries, and the 6 train. Staffed with a part-time doorman, the building offers a furnished and landscaped roof deck with BBQ grills where residents can enjoy the sweeping Manhattan skyline views. New laundry facilities for residents are available in the basement.The central location doesn't sacrifice a true neighborhood feel as the home is surrounded by bars and restaurants, as well as Fairway Market and Trader Joe's. Don't miss this opportunity to make this rare Manhattan true four-bedroom home, your own.