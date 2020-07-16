All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
264 Lexington Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

264 Lexington Avenue

264 Lexington Avenue · (212) 683-8300
Location

264 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9BC · Avail. now

$9,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
doorman
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Beautifully designed, sprawling and full of pre-war charm, this four bedroom apartment with home office provides New York's most coveted amenity space. This true home also boasts a thoughtfully-designed floorplan and a desirable Murray Hill location.The open chef's kitchen features a large south-facing window and is brilliantly designed and outfitted with Viking "Professional Line" appliances including a six-burner stove top and oven, refrigerator and freezer, convection oven, as well as a Miele dishwasher. Kitchen conveniences include a pot filler above the stove, instant hot water filtration system, and a Marvel wine chiller. White subway tile coupled with marble countertops and breakfast bar offer both beauty and convenience.Beyond the custom designed cabinets and pantry space is an open, floor-through living and dining room with ingenious built-ins and window seats with storage. Unexpected details include sconce lighting, French doors and oversized double windows facing north and south which provide iconic skyline views of both the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings. Surround sound speakers are seamlessly wired throughout the apartment. There is also a wireless Samsung Frame TV mounted in the living room.Lined with 'picture-frame' molding, a wide hallway leads to a pin-drop quiet master bedroom that provides desirable corner exposure, generous sunlight, and California custom closets. The en-suite master bathroom has walls of Carrara marble and includes a glass enclosed step-in shower. Meanwhile, the second bathroom is lined with robin's egg blue subway tile and is complete with a full-soak tub and rainfall showerhead. In addition, both baths feature radiant heated floors and towel racks. All common areas as well as the four bedrooms are finished with 9.5' beamed ceilings and gleaming oak hardwood floors.This gem is situated near the top of 264 Lexington Avenue, a beautiful brick boutique co-op in the heart of Murray Hill. Located between 35th and 36th Streets near Grand Central Terminal, the New York Public and Morgan Libraries, and the 6 train. Staffed with a part-time doorman, the building offers a furnished and landscaped roof deck with BBQ grills where residents can enjoy the sweeping Manhattan skyline views. New laundry facilities for residents are available in the basement.The central location doesn't sacrifice a true neighborhood feel as the home is surrounded by bars and restaurants, as well as Fairway Market and Trader Joe's. Don't miss this opportunity to make this rare Manhattan true four-bedroom home, your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
264 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 264 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 264 Lexington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
264 Lexington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 264 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 264 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 264 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 264 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 264 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 264 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 264 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
