261 West 25th Street

Convertible 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths.



The Seymour Condominium in Chelsea. Close to most subway line on Westside. Walking distance to Highline Park, Hudson River Park, Meat Packing District and Penn Station. The Seymour brings its residence with beautiful apartment as well as the environment that provides luxury, tranquility and fun. Hotel-liked lobby, lounge, library, gym, courtyard garden and roof top with amazing view.



Unit 2B is a gorgeous convertible 3 bedroom /2.5 bathrooms. Large casement windows with South & North facing living room and master bedroom. Solid oak wood floors and the highest quality textiles, together with impeccable standards of design and finishing throughout.



The Seymour is designed to provide its inhabitants with beautiful apartments as well as an environment that provides luxury, tranquility and fun, starting with it's boutique hotel-like lobby and following through to the well selected and designed amenity spaces. A wonderful brick and ivy garden is the centerpiece of the downstairs amenities. A bright and airy gym opens to the garden on one side and a thoughtfully appointed lounge with fireplace and pool table is also adjacent to the garden through French doors. Additionally, there is a media room as well as a quiet' library. Upstairs is a fantastic roof deck complete with lounge area and an outdoor, all with amazing city views. All of these amenities are an extension of the chic and special apartments at The Seymour. The building's impressive interiors have been designed by the iconic architecture firm Rottet Studio, marrying the rich history of Chelsea to a crisp modern aesthetic. The residences are contemporary,nostalgic, and exquisitely tailored.

