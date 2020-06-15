All apartments in New York
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:18 PM

261 West 25th Street

261 West 25th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

261 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$8,950

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool table
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool table
lobby
media room
Convertible 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths.

The Seymour Condominium in Chelsea. Close to most subway line on Westside. Walking distance to Highline Park, Hudson River Park, Meat Packing District and Penn Station. The Seymour brings its residence with beautiful apartment as well as the environment that provides luxury, tranquility and fun. Hotel-liked lobby, lounge, library, gym, courtyard garden and roof top with amazing view.

Unit 2B is a gorgeous convertible 3 bedroom /2.5 bathrooms. Large casement windows with South & North facing living room and master bedroom. Solid oak wood floors and the highest quality textiles, together with impeccable standards of design and finishing throughout.

The Seymour is designed to provide its inhabitants with beautiful apartments as well as an environment that provides luxury, tranquility and fun, starting with it's boutique hotel-like lobby and following through to the well selected and designed amenity spaces. A wonderful brick and ivy garden is the centerpiece of the downstairs amenities. A bright and airy gym opens to the garden on one side and a thoughtfully appointed lounge with fireplace and pool table is also adjacent to the garden through French doors. Additionally, there is a media room as well as a quiet' library. Upstairs is a fantastic roof deck complete with lounge area and an outdoor, all with amazing city views. All of these amenities are an extension of the chic and special apartments at The Seymour. The building's impressive interiors have been designed by the iconic architecture firm Rottet Studio, marrying the rich history of Chelsea to a crisp modern aesthetic. The residences are contemporary,nostalgic, and exquisitely tailored.,The Seymour Condominium in Chelsea. Close to most subway line on Westside. Walking distance to Highline Park, Hudson River Park, Meat Packing District and Penn Station. The Seymour brings its residence with beautiful apartment as well as the environment that provides luxury, tranquility and fun. Hotel-liked lobby, lounge, library, gym, courtyard garden and roof top with amazing view.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 West 25th Street have any available units?
261 West 25th Street has a unit available for $8,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 West 25th Street have?
Some of 261 West 25th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
261 West 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 261 West 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 261 West 25th Street offer parking?
No, 261 West 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 261 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 261 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 261 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 261 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 261 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
