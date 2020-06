Amenities

3 bedroom apartment. You love the spacious layout this home has to offer!Gut renovations feature a brand new kitchen with dishwasher and built in microwave.. The other two bedrooms can fit a queen size bed and are equally size portion.The apartment is located in an elevator building. Building has a wonderful full time super, well maintained and clean.Hamilton Heights is located in the Upper West Side, lovely neighborhood. Your steps to the A/C/B/D trains. Amsterdam ave is a half block away. Great apartment for working professionals, shares or a family of five Norris10532