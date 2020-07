Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing STUDIO in west village NO FEE! - Property Id: 311098



This is a NO FEE APARTMENT



We Are Offering a 1 Month OP AND 6 Weeks Free on a 12 Month Lease

(All OP's Are Paid at Lease Signing AND 6 Weeks Free Starting in the 6th Month)



***The Actual Price per month = $2,850***



We are Now Offering Flexible Lease Start Dates!



This is a Small Studio located in the Heart of the West Village!



This apartment features:



Ebony Hardwood Floors

Granite Counter-tops

Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances

Brand New Cabinetry

Decorative Fireplace

Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $2850.00 and 1.5 Months Free

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311098

Property Id 311098



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5898300)