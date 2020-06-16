Amenities

In the Heart of Greenwich Village, this stunning alcove apartment get excellent light! Northern exposure. Amazing Central Village location, only one block from 6th Avenue (Avenue of the Americas). The apartment has a separate sleeping area, a huge cook's kitchen with a dishwasher, and comes "Fully Furnished" , just bring your toothbrush. The apartment offers the charm and character with an exposed brick, decorative fireplace and lofty ceiling height.Its available for 7-15 months as per the Owner. No pets or smoker's please.26 Cornelia Street is located on one of the best tree lined blocks in the West Village! The building amenities include a shared sun-flooded and tranquil backyard common garden bike storage. This building also has is also a live-in super. Also the building has a laundry room. There is a mecco of subways just steps from your front door at RE: 26 Cornelia Street: Its only steps to the 1, A, B, C, D, E, F, M subways and the Path at 9th St. You also have the express lines 2, 3 at 14th Street as well as the L train. Its easy walking distance to Washington Square Park, Hudson River, and amazing West Village ambiance l, the building is located 1x block from 6th Avenue.