New York, NY
26 Cornelia Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 PM

26 Cornelia Street

26 Cornelia Street · (212) 317-7831
Location

26 Cornelia Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
bike storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
In the Heart of Greenwich Village, this stunning alcove apartment get excellent light! Northern exposure. Amazing Central Village location, only one block from 6th Avenue (Avenue of the Americas). The apartment has a separate sleeping area, a huge cook's kitchen with a dishwasher, and comes "Fully Furnished" , just bring your toothbrush. The apartment offers the charm and character with an exposed brick, decorative fireplace and lofty ceiling height.Its available for 7-15 months as per the Owner. No pets or smoker's please.26 Cornelia Street is located on one of the best tree lined blocks in the West Village! The building amenities include a shared sun-flooded and tranquil backyard common garden bike storage. This building also has is also a live-in super. Also the building has a laundry room. There is a mecco of subways just steps from your front door at RE: 26 Cornelia Street: Its only steps to the 1, A, B, C, D, E, F, M subways and the Path at 9th St. You also have the express lines 2, 3 at 14th Street as well as the L train. Its easy walking distance to Washington Square Park, Hudson River, and amazing West Village ambiance l, the building is located 1x block from 6th Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Cornelia Street have any available units?
26 Cornelia Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Cornelia Street have?
Some of 26 Cornelia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Cornelia Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 Cornelia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Cornelia Street pet-friendly?
No, 26 Cornelia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 26 Cornelia Street offer parking?
No, 26 Cornelia Street does not offer parking.
Does 26 Cornelia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Cornelia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Cornelia Street have a pool?
No, 26 Cornelia Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 Cornelia Street have accessible units?
No, 26 Cornelia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Cornelia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Cornelia Street has units with dishwashers.
