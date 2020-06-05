26-28 Carmine Street

Amenities
*Video tour of the apartment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKRQp3CVEEU *
Unbelievable location between West Village and Greenwich Village!
-High ceilings and hardwood floors
-Eat-in, windowed kitchen featuring new dark cherry wood cabinets and black granite countertop
-KING size bedroom
-Large living room
-Windowed bathroom with white subway tile
-Live-in Super
The area is served by multiple subway lines, including the A,C, E, B, D, F, M, and 1 trains, with subway stations West Fourth Street Washington Square, Houston St, and Christopher Street Sheridan Square.
PHOTOS ARE OF A REPRESENTATIVE UNIT WITH THE SAME LAYOUT IN THE BUILDING
