26-28 Carmine Street

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

*Due to COVID-19, we are unable to show at this time. Thank you for understanding*

*Video tour of the apartment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKRQp3CVEEU *



Unbelievable location between West Village and Greenwich Village!



-High ceilings and hardwood floors

-Eat-in, windowed kitchen featuring new dark cherry wood cabinets and black granite countertop

-KING size bedroom

-Large living room

-Windowed bathroom with white subway tile

-Live-in Super



The area is served by multiple subway lines, including the A,C, E, B, D, F, M, and 1 trains, with subway stations West Fourth Street Washington Square, Houston St, and Christopher Street Sheridan Square.



PHOTOS ARE OF A REPRESENTATIVE UNIT WITH THE SAME LAYOUT IN THE BUILDING,True 1 bedroom on PRIME West Village block --completely renovated kitchen and king-sized bedroom.



Easy access to numerous subway stations