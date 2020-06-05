All apartments in New York
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:54 PM

26-28 Carmine Street

26 Carmine St · (212) 729-5712 ext. 183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-E · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Due to COVID-19, we are unable to show at this time. Thank you for understanding*
*Video tour of the apartment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKRQp3CVEEU *

Unbelievable location between West Village and Greenwich Village!

-High ceilings and hardwood floors
-Eat-in, windowed kitchen featuring new dark cherry wood cabinets and black granite countertop
-KING size bedroom
-Large living room
-Windowed bathroom with white subway tile
-Live-in Super

The area is served by multiple subway lines, including the A,C, E, B, D, F, M, and 1 trains, with subway stations West Fourth Street Washington Square, Houston St, and Christopher Street Sheridan Square.

PHOTOS ARE OF A REPRESENTATIVE UNIT WITH THE SAME LAYOUT IN THE BUILDING,True 1 bedroom on PRIME West Village block --completely renovated kitchen and king-sized bedroom.

Easy access to numerous subway stations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26-28 Carmine Street have any available units?
26-28 Carmine Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 26-28 Carmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
26-28 Carmine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26-28 Carmine Street pet-friendly?
No, 26-28 Carmine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 26-28 Carmine Street offer parking?
No, 26-28 Carmine Street does not offer parking.
Does 26-28 Carmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26-28 Carmine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26-28 Carmine Street have a pool?
No, 26-28 Carmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 26-28 Carmine Street have accessible units?
No, 26-28 Carmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26-28 Carmine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26-28 Carmine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26-28 Carmine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 26-28 Carmine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
