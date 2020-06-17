All apartments in New York
259 Elizabeth Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

259 Elizabeth Street

259 Elizabeth Street · (917) 817-4122
Location

259 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$7,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
hot tub
Welcome to this stunning split-floor, furnished 3 bedroom/2 bath loft, nestled into the heart of NoLita at 259 Elizabeth Street.
Upon entering, you'll be greeted by the bamboo hardwood floors, soaring 18 foot ceilings, and stylish contemporary furnishings throughout the residence. There are floor to ceiling windows filling the space with sunlight all day through southern and eastern exposures.
The lower floor living area consists of a generous living room, separate dining area, a renovated, windowed kitchen, and access to your terrace. One bedroom and a renovated full bath are also located on the lower floor.
The upper level consists of the master bedroom, a dressing room, and a study or third bedroom. There is also a fully renovated, spa-like bath on the upper level.
The windowed, renovated kitchen boasts high-end, stainless steel appliances. Both baths are renovated with glass tiling and the best fixtures and finishes.
The Empire Condominium is a boutique building at the vibrant nexus of Nolita and Soho and surrounded by picture-perfect cobblestone streets, trendy restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and culture, including the Elizabeth Street Garden, New Museum, and the International Center of Photography. This pet-friendly building has a part-time doorman.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
259 Elizabeth Street has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 Elizabeth Street have?
Some of 259 Elizabeth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
259 Elizabeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 259 Elizabeth Street is pet friendly.
Does 259 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 259 Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 259 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Elizabeth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 259 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 259 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 259 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 Elizabeth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
