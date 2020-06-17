Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman hot tub

Welcome to this stunning split-floor, furnished 3 bedroom/2 bath loft, nestled into the heart of NoLita at 259 Elizabeth Street.

Upon entering, you'll be greeted by the bamboo hardwood floors, soaring 18 foot ceilings, and stylish contemporary furnishings throughout the residence. There are floor to ceiling windows filling the space with sunlight all day through southern and eastern exposures.

The lower floor living area consists of a generous living room, separate dining area, a renovated, windowed kitchen, and access to your terrace. One bedroom and a renovated full bath are also located on the lower floor.

The upper level consists of the master bedroom, a dressing room, and a study or third bedroom. There is also a fully renovated, spa-like bath on the upper level.

The windowed, renovated kitchen boasts high-end, stainless steel appliances. Both baths are renovated with glass tiling and the best fixtures and finishes.

The Empire Condominium is a boutique building at the vibrant nexus of Nolita and Soho and surrounded by picture-perfect cobblestone streets, trendy restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and culture, including the Elizabeth Street Garden, New Museum, and the International Center of Photography. This pet-friendly building has a part-time doorman.