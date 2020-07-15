All apartments in New York
Find more places like 258 Riverside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
258 Riverside Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

258 Riverside Drive

258 Riverside Drive · (212) 875-2884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

258 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9A · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
NO BOARD APPROVAL. SPONSOR UNITLive in sprawling elegance on the UWS. Apt 9A at 258 RSD truly lives like a home with a tremendous, spacious floor plan that offers a double living room with Hudson river views, two gracious bedrooms, an additional third bedroom or much needed home office, a spectacular formal dining room with original wood beamed ceilings and wainscoting and a sun-filled eat in kitchen. The apt abounds with Prewar detail throughout and the wonderfully tall ceilings and over-sized windows welcome in all that one could desire from the neighborhood: open sky, gorgeous architectural, river, and park views. Best of all, there is no board approval and a very simple application process! The Peter Stuyvesant is noted for its large layouts, wrought iron work, mosaic tile floor landings, and flowing apartment layouts. Building amenities include P/T Doorman (Su-Th 7-Midnight Fri-Sat 7-1AM), live-in Super, a common roof terrace, bike room and central laundry room. Conveniently located to the #1 and #2/3 express subway station at 96th Street, uptown/downtown and cross town buses and all the great restaurants, shops and retail along the Broadway corridor, this special gem is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Riverside Drive have any available units?
258 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 258 Riverside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
258 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 258 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 258 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 258 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 258 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 258 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 258 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 258 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 258 Riverside Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Emerald Green
320 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity