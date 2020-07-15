258 Riverside Drive

Amenities

NO BOARD APPROVAL. SPONSOR UNITLive in sprawling elegance on the UWS. Apt 9A at 258 RSD truly lives like a home with a tremendous, spacious floor plan that offers a double living room with Hudson river views, two gracious bedrooms, an additional third bedroom or much needed home office, a spectacular formal dining room with original wood beamed ceilings and wainscoting and a sun-filled eat in kitchen. The apt abounds with Prewar detail throughout and the wonderfully tall ceilings and over-sized windows welcome in all that one could desire from the neighborhood: open sky, gorgeous architectural, river, and park views. Best of all, there is no board approval and a very simple application process! The Peter Stuyvesant is noted for its large layouts, wrought iron work, mosaic tile floor landings, and flowing apartment layouts. Building amenities include P/T Doorman (Su-Th 7-Midnight Fri-Sat 7-1AM), live-in Super, a common roof terrace, bike room and central laundry room. Conveniently located to the #1 and #2/3 express subway station at 96th Street, uptown/downtown and cross town buses and all the great restaurants, shops and retail along the Broadway corridor, this special gem is not to be missed!