255 West 22nd Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:22 PM

255 West 22nd Street

255 West 22nd Street · (646) 637-9048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
elevator
fireplace
lobby
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
BUILDING DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES

Stately elevator pre-war, 6 story, 19 apartments building
On-site laundry room and voice intercom
Resident building superintendent
Lovely vintage lobby and public halls

APARTMENT DESCRIPTION

Fantastic light and super-high ceilings with oversized skylight. Wood burning fireplace and original brick walls. Three oversized South-facing windows from spacious living/dining room. Lovely, fully-appointed modern windowed kitchen. Two bedrooms, one bath. Terrific downtown Chelsea location. Elevator, Prewar building, with lots of charm, what else do you need?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 West 22nd Street have any available units?
255 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 255 West 22nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, elevator, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 255 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 255 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 255 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 255 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 255 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
