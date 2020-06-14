255 West 22nd Street

Amenities
BUILDING DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES
Stately elevator pre-war, 6 story, 19 apartments building
On-site laundry room and voice intercom
Resident building superintendent
Lovely vintage lobby and public halls
APARTMENT DESCRIPTION
Fantastic light and super-high ceilings with oversized skylight. Wood burning fireplace and original brick walls. Three oversized South-facing windows from spacious living/dining room. Lovely, fully-appointed modern windowed kitchen. Two bedrooms, one bath. Terrific downtown Chelsea location. Elevator, Prewar building, with lots of charm, what else do you need?
