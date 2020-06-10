All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:38 PM

255 West 10th Street

255 West 10th Street · (212) 367-0465
Location

255 West 10th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2FS · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sun drenched renovated true two bedroom in the prime West Village!The apartment gets ton of natural light (corner apartment facing east and south) -easy walk up (2nd floor)-two queen size bedroom, living room and spacious full separate kitchen. The location of this beautiful unit is absolutely phenomenal,Being right at the corner of w10th and Hudson ave, you will have all the fine dining, gourmet cafe and amazing shipping available just a stone throw away!Easy commuting! 1 train Christopher street! is just two blocks away. Available Jan 1 for one year lease, it's the best deal WV can offer! Call/text today to view this apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 West 10th Street have any available units?
255 West 10th Street has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 255 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 West 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 West 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 255 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 255 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 255 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 West 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 255 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 255 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 West 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 West 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
