255 West 10th Street

Sun drenched renovated true two bedroom in the prime West Village!The apartment gets ton of natural light (corner apartment facing east and south) -easy walk up (2nd floor)-two queen size bedroom, living room and spacious full separate kitchen. The location of this beautiful unit is absolutely phenomenal,Being right at the corner of w10th and Hudson ave, you will have all the fine dining, gourmet cafe and amazing shipping available just a stone throw away!Easy commuting! 1 train Christopher street! is just two blocks away. Available Jan 1 for one year lease, it's the best deal WV can offer! Call/text today to view this apartment!