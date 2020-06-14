All apartments in New York
250 West Street

250 West St · (212) 683-8300
Location

250 West St, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
lobby
media room
Prime TriBeCa Direct 24 Hour Doorman Loft Living Direct River Views This newly built apartment is enormous. It's over 4,100SF 4BR/4.5 Bath - it's a luxury loft located the most recent full-service new development in TriBeCa! This gorgeous residence sits high above the Hudson River. The apartment features a wall of enormous windows which create a sun-drenched Living and Dining room with high ceilings, and unbeatable sunset views, the rooms are tide together with wide-plank flooring. The state-of-the-art chef's kitchen is decorated with center-island, solid quartz countertops, custom Poggenphol cabinetry and top-of-the-line Bosch and Subzero appliances which makes for an open and high end entertaining space. In this lavish home, you'll find the luxurious Master Bedroom suite, a light-flooded oasis facing the Hudson River, featuring not only a massive walk-in closet, but also a gorgeous 5-fixture en-suite bathroom showcasing a glass-enclosed rain shower and deep soaking tub. Inside the apartment, a long hallway separates public and other spaces - the hallway leads to 3 huge guest bedrooms, a gigantic Media room, and a sizable Den/Playroom. The amenities don't stop there, the apartment includes multi-zoned central air-conditioning, a personal laundry room, copious storage space, and a splendid powder room for guests. Although it might seem too good to be true, you can find all of this in TriBeCa's newest condominium conversion. The building provides a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, magnificent lobby with a separate library space, state-of-the-art up to date fitness center, a grand 61-foot indoor lap pool, spectacular kid's playroom, and breath-taking roof top garden with panoramic city and river views. Located right across from Hudson River Park. Don't miss the opportunity to move here and enjoy luxury otherwise unimaginable in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 West Street have any available units?
250 West Street has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 West Street have?
Some of 250 West Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 250 West Street offer parking?
Yes, 250 West Street does offer parking.
Does 250 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 West Street have a pool?
Yes, 250 West Street has a pool.
Does 250 West Street have accessible units?
No, 250 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
