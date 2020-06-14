250 West Street

Amenities

Prime TriBeCa Direct 24 Hour Doorman Loft Living Direct River Views This newly built apartment is enormous. It's over 4,100SF 4BR/4.5 Bath - it's a luxury loft located the most recent full-service new development in TriBeCa! This gorgeous residence sits high above the Hudson River. The apartment features a wall of enormous windows which create a sun-drenched Living and Dining room with high ceilings, and unbeatable sunset views, the rooms are tide together with wide-plank flooring. The state-of-the-art chef's kitchen is decorated with center-island, solid quartz countertops, custom Poggenphol cabinetry and top-of-the-line Bosch and Subzero appliances which makes for an open and high end entertaining space. In this lavish home, you'll find the luxurious Master Bedroom suite, a light-flooded oasis facing the Hudson River, featuring not only a massive walk-in closet, but also a gorgeous 5-fixture en-suite bathroom showcasing a glass-enclosed rain shower and deep soaking tub. Inside the apartment, a long hallway separates public and other spaces - the hallway leads to 3 huge guest bedrooms, a gigantic Media room, and a sizable Den/Playroom. The amenities don't stop there, the apartment includes multi-zoned central air-conditioning, a personal laundry room, copious storage space, and a splendid powder room for guests. Although it might seem too good to be true, you can find all of this in TriBeCa's newest condominium conversion. The building provides a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, magnificent lobby with a separate library space, state-of-the-art up to date fitness center, a grand 61-foot indoor lap pool, spectacular kid's playroom, and breath-taking roof top garden with panoramic city and river views. Located right across from Hudson River Park. Don't miss the opportunity to move here and enjoy luxury otherwise unimaginable in the city.