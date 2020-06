Amenities

Beautiful Riverside Park views with a brownstone ambiance creates the best of all worlds in this turn of the century home. This Classic six room home features 2 or 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. The windowed kitchen has generous proportions, granite counters and lots of space to cook. For those who like to entertain or just enjoy the space, the charming living room with a decorative fireplace is connected to the formal dining room. The formal dining room is in original condition with gorgeous wood panels. This lovely home is in an elevator building with a laundry room, bicycle storage and a fantastic live-in super.