Amenities

garage recently renovated doorman

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities doorman parking garage

LOWER FIFTH AVENUE Huge alcove studio with renovated kitchen. The apartment is about 600sq PRIME VILLAGE LOWER FIFTH AVENUE WITH A GARDEN 24 HOUR DOORMAN VERY SPECIAL SPACE LOCATED AROUND WASHINGTON SQ PARK, This could be converted into one Bedroom ,1 Bath ,Separate Full Dining Room and Living Room beautifully renovated apartment in Greenwich Village for rent. The only convert one bedroom in the building. 24hour doorman building in P.S. 41 school district. Extremely accessible to 4/5/6/F/M/1/2/3/N/R subway lines. Apartment looks out onto and has access to a lovely garden. I have many other great listings and I specialize in the downtown area: SoHo | NoLita | TriBeCa | West Village | Greenwich Village | NoHo | East Village | Union Square | Lower East Side | Gramercy | Financial District | Seaport Area | Battery Park | Flatiron | Chelsea | Since 1989.