25 Sutton Place South

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman gym parking bike storage garage internet access

Make breathtaking East River views your daily backdrop in this impeccable three-bedroom, three-bathroom cooperative in coveted Sutton Place.

Beautifully renovated throughout, this expansive waterfront home boasts wonderful custom closet space, premium finishes and picture-postcard views from nearly every room. A gracious foyer opens to the jaw-dropping great room where walls of windows to the east and south frame the river and 59th Street Bridge. Enjoy open, airy living and dining areas topped with recessed lighting and integrated speakers while gorgeous herringbone hardwood floors run underfoot. The kitchen is a masterwork in modern minimalism thanks to sleek blonde cabinetry, crisp white countertops and an army of stainless steel and integrated appliances, including a six-burner gas range, dishwasher, two wine refrigerators and a built-in microwave.

Wake up to tranquil water views in the master suite, designed with two California closets, custom built-ins and an en suite bathroom featuring radiant heat flooring and a walk-in rain shower with a bench and handheld sprayer. Secondary bedrooms offer roomy closets, world-class views and easy access to two well-appointed full baths with radiant heat. Smart home controls operate zoned HVAC, sound, lighting and window treatments in this superb Sutton Place haven.

Cannon Point North is an exceptional postwar co-op offering a live-in resident manager and full-time doorman and concierge service. Residents enjoy a fitness center, laundry, private storage, on-site garage, bike room, free Wi-Fi and a renovated private terrace overlooking the East River and bridge.

Nestled within the sought-after Sutton Place enclave, this home offers the perfect combination of Midtown accessibility and residential serenity. Here, you're just inches from the newly rebuilt Sutton Place Park and the East River Esplanade. Enjoy excellent local shopping and dining and easy access to transportation, including E, M, 4/5/6 and N/Q/R/W trains and the FDR.