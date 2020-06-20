All apartments in New York
Location

25 Sutton Place South, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-G · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Make breathtaking East River views your daily backdrop in this impeccable three-bedroom, three-bathroom cooperative in coveted Sutton Place.
Beautifully renovated throughout, this expansive waterfront home boasts wonderful custom closet space, premium finishes and picture-postcard views from nearly every room. A gracious foyer opens to the jaw-dropping great room where walls of windows to the east and south frame the river and 59th Street Bridge. Enjoy open, airy living and dining areas topped with recessed lighting and integrated speakers while gorgeous herringbone hardwood floors run underfoot. The kitchen is a masterwork in modern minimalism thanks to sleek blonde cabinetry, crisp white countertops and an army of stainless steel and integrated appliances, including a six-burner gas range, dishwasher, two wine refrigerators and a built-in microwave.
Wake up to tranquil water views in the master suite, designed with two California closets, custom built-ins and an en suite bathroom featuring radiant heat flooring and a walk-in rain shower with a bench and handheld sprayer. Secondary bedrooms offer roomy closets, world-class views and easy access to two well-appointed full baths with radiant heat. Smart home controls operate zoned HVAC, sound, lighting and window treatments in this superb Sutton Place haven.
Cannon Point North is an exceptional postwar co-op offering a live-in resident manager and full-time doorman and concierge service. Residents enjoy a fitness center, laundry, private storage, on-site garage, bike room, free Wi-Fi and a renovated private terrace overlooking the East River and bridge.
Nestled within the sought-after Sutton Place enclave, this home offers the perfect combination of Midtown accessibility and residential serenity. Here, you're just inches from the newly rebuilt Sutton Place Park and the East River Esplanade. Enjoy excellent local shopping and dining and easy access to transportation, including E, M, 4/5/6 and N/Q/R/W trains and the FDR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Sutton Place South have any available units?
25 Sutton Place South has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Sutton Place South have?
Some of 25 Sutton Place South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Sutton Place South currently offering any rent specials?
25 Sutton Place South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Sutton Place South pet-friendly?
No, 25 Sutton Place South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 25 Sutton Place South offer parking?
Yes, 25 Sutton Place South does offer parking.
Does 25 Sutton Place South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Sutton Place South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Sutton Place South have a pool?
No, 25 Sutton Place South does not have a pool.
Does 25 Sutton Place South have accessible units?
No, 25 Sutton Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Sutton Place South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Sutton Place South has units with dishwashers.
