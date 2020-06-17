Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar doorman gym on-site laundry pool table bbq/grill sauna

Penthouse Living in Tribeca!PH10E at 25 Murray Street is a gracious penthouse home located in prime Tribeca. This three bedroom, three bathroom duplex home features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and cherry cabinetry. Designed with oak floors and coffered ceilings with crown moldings, PH10E has endless possibilities.At PH10E you will also enjoy an expansive private terrace perfect for entertaining! Other features of PH10E at 25 Murray Street include a private storage unit, central heat and AC and generous closet space. Building amenities include: a newly renovated roof deck with grill, playroom, well-appointed fitness center with locker rooms and dry sauna, community room with billiards, full-time doorman and live-in superintendent. 25 Murray Street is conveniently located - close to all subways, the Path Train, Target, Whole Foods, Equinox and incredible neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops and boutiques.*PH10E is sponsor owned so there is a very simple approval process. NOTE - THERE IS NO WASHER / DRYER IN UNIT, BUT THERE IS A FULL LAUNDRY ROOM IN THE BUILDING.