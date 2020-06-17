All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:27 PM

25 Murray Street

25 Murray Street · (212) 937-1699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Murray Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH10E · Avail. now

$9,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
Penthouse Living in Tribeca!PH10E at 25 Murray Street is a gracious penthouse home located in prime Tribeca. This three bedroom, three bathroom duplex home features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and cherry cabinetry. Designed with oak floors and coffered ceilings with crown moldings, PH10E has endless possibilities.At PH10E you will also enjoy an expansive private terrace perfect for entertaining! Other features of PH10E at 25 Murray Street include a private storage unit, central heat and AC and generous closet space. Building amenities include: a newly renovated roof deck with grill, playroom, well-appointed fitness center with locker rooms and dry sauna, community room with billiards, full-time doorman and live-in superintendent. 25 Murray Street is conveniently located - close to all subways, the Path Train, Target, Whole Foods, Equinox and incredible neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops and boutiques.*PH10E is sponsor owned so there is a very simple approval process. NOTE - THERE IS NO WASHER / DRYER IN UNIT, BUT THERE IS A FULL LAUNDRY ROOM IN THE BUILDING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Murray Street have any available units?
25 Murray Street has a unit available for $9,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Murray Street have?
Some of 25 Murray Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Murray Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 Murray Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Murray Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 Murray Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 25 Murray Street offer parking?
No, 25 Murray Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 Murray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Murray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Murray Street have a pool?
No, 25 Murray Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 Murray Street have accessible units?
No, 25 Murray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Murray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Murray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
