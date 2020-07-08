25 Fifth Avenue

Amenities
Incredibly rare two-bedroom pre-war Condo rental located on the historic Gold Coast of Greenwich Village.
Thoughtfully designed and perfectly proportioned, the renovated and beautifully appointed F-line features triple exposure to the north, east, and west. This residence echoes the buildings pre-war style with a proper foyer and wood-burning fireplace in the spacious corner living room.
To the right of the living room, a large windowed kitchen is complete with granite countertops, Miele, Liebherr, and GE Profile stainless steel appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space. This chic home boasts 10-foot beamed ceilings and solid hardwood floors throughout, and a Miele washer/dryer.
Across the living room are two bright and graciously sized bedrooms overlooking Fifth Avenue. Between the bedrooms, a tastefully designed windowed bathroom is outfitted with Thassos white marble, Absolute granite tiles, Kohler fixtures and stand-up shower.
Amenities include a 24 hour concierge attended lobby, landscaped garden entrance, live-in-super, outdoor shared patio space, brand new fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment (including Peloton Bikes and Woodway Treadmills), additional new laundry facilities, and bicycle rooms.