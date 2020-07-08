All apartments in New York
25 Fifth Avenue

25 5th Avenue · (646) 320-6466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-F · Avail. now

$7,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Incredibly rare two-bedroom pre-war Condo rental located on the historic Gold Coast of Greenwich Village.

Thoughtfully designed and perfectly proportioned, the renovated and beautifully appointed F-line features triple exposure to the north, east, and west. This residence echoes the buildings pre-war style with a proper foyer and wood-burning fireplace in the spacious corner living room.

To the right of the living room, a large windowed kitchen is complete with granite countertops, Miele, Liebherr, and GE Profile stainless steel appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space. This chic home boasts 10-foot beamed ceilings and solid hardwood floors throughout, and a Miele washer/dryer.

Across the living room are two bright and graciously sized bedrooms overlooking Fifth Avenue. Between the bedrooms, a tastefully designed windowed bathroom is outfitted with Thassos white marble, Absolute granite tiles, Kohler fixtures and stand-up shower.

Amenities include a 24 hour concierge attended lobby, landscaped garden entrance, live-in-super, outdoor shared patio space, brand new fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment (including Peloton Bikes and Woodway Treadmills), additional new laundry facilities, and bicycle rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
25 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 25 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25 Fifth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 25 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 25 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 25 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 25 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
