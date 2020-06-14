All apartments in New York
25 Central Park West
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

25 Central Park West

25 Central Park West · (212) 836-1037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Central Park West, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 28Q · Avail. now

$7,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
garage
Just Listed!!!High 28th floor in the North Tower at 25 Central Park West! an apartment with the WOW factor, this Meticulous corner one bedroom home with 1.5 bath's soars high above the city with Breathtaking Views of Central Park and beyond. The entire apartment has been gut Renovated and is in MINT CONDITION. The layout includes a Gracious Entry Foyer with Powder Room, a Large step down Living Room with custom built-ins, bookshelves and stunning direct Central Park views, a Windowed Kitchen with Top of the Line Appliances and a Expansive corner Master Suite with the best sweeping views of the Park and a Luxurious Windowed Bath with Park views as well. The home is complete with all New Hardwood Floors, New double pane Windows and New Central Air-Conditioning. Truly one of a kind on CPW and perfect as a pied-a-terre or full-time residence. Electric Included in Rent The Century Condominium offers a Full-Time Doorman and Concierge, located in the heart of Lincoln Center, you are surrounded by great restaurants and wonderful shopping; Time Warner and Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Central Park West have any available units?
25 Central Park West has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Central Park West have?
Some of 25 Central Park West's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
25 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Central Park West pet-friendly?
No, 25 Central Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 25 Central Park West offer parking?
Yes, 25 Central Park West does offer parking.
Does 25 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Central Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 25 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 25 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 25 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Central Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
