Just Listed!!!High 28th floor in the North Tower at 25 Central Park West! an apartment with the WOW factor, this Meticulous corner one bedroom home with 1.5 bath's soars high above the city with Breathtaking Views of Central Park and beyond. The entire apartment has been gut Renovated and is in MINT CONDITION. The layout includes a Gracious Entry Foyer with Powder Room, a Large step down Living Room with custom built-ins, bookshelves and stunning direct Central Park views, a Windowed Kitchen with Top of the Line Appliances and a Expansive corner Master Suite with the best sweeping views of the Park and a Luxurious Windowed Bath with Park views as well. The home is complete with all New Hardwood Floors, New double pane Windows and New Central Air-Conditioning. Truly one of a kind on CPW and perfect as a pied-a-terre or full-time residence. Electric Included in Rent The Century Condominium offers a Full-Time Doorman and Concierge, located in the heart of Lincoln Center, you are surrounded by great restaurants and wonderful shopping; Time Warner and Whole Foods.