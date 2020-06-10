Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry media room

This unique very bright full-floor loft is perfectly located at the intersection of Tribeca, FiDi, City Hall Park and the Fulton Street Subway complex. This 2-bedroom/1 bath jewel spans 2,300 square foot and is especially designed for those who love the industrial look but with style!



This recently renovated corner unit features 13 new soundproof windows, high ceilings, an impressively wide living room (34 X 20.5) flooded with southern and eastern light and the original polished concrete floor throughout. The newly updated kitchen, a chef's dream, is fitted with top-of-the-line Viking and Bosch appliances. The spacious master bedroom has a California closet, and a second very large walk-in closet/storage room is just across the corridor. The second bedroom, also very generously sized, could be used as an office or screening room. The marble bathroom, with Grohe fixtures and a Toto Neorest toilet, would be at home in a luxury hotel. The laundry room with brand-new Samsung washer and dryer, both extra-large, and plenty of storage space, makes life easy. The entire loft has recessed lighting and is wired for both Verizon and Spectrum. There is also a huge storage cage in the basement.



Both the key-lock elevator and service elevator open into the apartment and offer direct access to this dazzling full-floor unit. The steam heat and thru-the-wall AC units guarantee comfortable temperatures year-round, and the custom-built double-pane windows block out all street noise. Blinds and blackouts are already in place in both bedrooms.



The Edgar House, built in 1923 and named after Edgar Allan Poe (who worked at 25 Ann Street when it was The Evening Mirror Building) is a boutique condominium conveniently located around the corner from the Fulton Street subway hub with nine subway lines. Pet-friendly building. The supportive neighbors and daytime super mean you'll never regret the absence of a doorman.