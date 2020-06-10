All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

25 Ann Street

25 Ann Street · (917) 353-2605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Ann Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$7,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
media room
This unique very bright full-floor loft is perfectly located at the intersection of Tribeca, FiDi, City Hall Park and the Fulton Street Subway complex. This 2-bedroom/1 bath jewel spans 2,300 square foot and is especially designed for those who love the industrial look but with style!

This recently renovated corner unit features 13 new soundproof windows, high ceilings, an impressively wide living room (34 X 20.5) flooded with southern and eastern light and the original polished concrete floor throughout. The newly updated kitchen, a chef's dream, is fitted with top-of-the-line Viking and Bosch appliances. The spacious master bedroom has a California closet, and a second very large walk-in closet/storage room is just across the corridor. The second bedroom, also very generously sized, could be used as an office or screening room. The marble bathroom, with Grohe fixtures and a Toto Neorest toilet, would be at home in a luxury hotel. The laundry room with brand-new Samsung washer and dryer, both extra-large, and plenty of storage space, makes life easy. The entire loft has recessed lighting and is wired for both Verizon and Spectrum. There is also a huge storage cage in the basement.

Both the key-lock elevator and service elevator open into the apartment and offer direct access to this dazzling full-floor unit. The steam heat and thru-the-wall AC units guarantee comfortable temperatures year-round, and the custom-built double-pane windows block out all street noise. Blinds and blackouts are already in place in both bedrooms.

The Edgar House, built in 1923 and named after Edgar Allan Poe (who worked at 25 Ann Street when it was The Evening Mirror Building) is a boutique condominium conveniently located around the corner from the Fulton Street subway hub with nine subway lines. Pet-friendly building. The supportive neighbors and daytime super mean you'll never regret the absence of a doorman.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Ann Street have any available units?
25 Ann Street has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Ann Street have?
Some of 25 Ann Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Ann Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 Ann Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Ann Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Ann Street is pet friendly.
Does 25 Ann Street offer parking?
No, 25 Ann Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 Ann Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Ann Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Ann Street have a pool?
No, 25 Ann Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 Ann Street have accessible units?
No, 25 Ann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Ann Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Ann Street does not have units with dishwashers.
