249 E 10th St
Last updated April 17 2020 at 8:07 AM

249 E 10th St

249 East 10th Street · (803) 480-2538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

249 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated spacious 1 bedroom, modern marble bathroom, 2 large closets, granite kitchen, all new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, large granite island with breakfast bar, high ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, laundry in building, steps to subways and buses, great East Village location! AMENITIES / FEATURES

$15.00 Per Person, Per Month Unlimited Laundry Fee
Laundry in Building
Heat/Hot Water Included
Great Location
High Ceilings
Near All
Near Buses
Near Subway
Quiet Tree-Lined Block
Close to NYU
Dishwasher
Microwave
Hardwood Floors
Exposed Brick
Renovated
Stainless Steel Appliances
Great Sunlight

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 E 10th St have any available units?
249 E 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 E 10th St have?
Some of 249 E 10th St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 E 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
249 E 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 E 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 249 E 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 249 E 10th St offer parking?
No, 249 E 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 249 E 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 E 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 E 10th St have a pool?
No, 249 E 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 249 E 10th St have accessible units?
No, 249 E 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 249 E 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 E 10th St has units with dishwashers.
