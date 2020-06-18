246 West 121st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry

No broker fee. Enjoy almost 3,000 square feet in this mint condition triplex with a fenced in backyard, balconies and roof deck! Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout the whole unit and restored pre-war decorative fireplaces, moldings and more. Parlor floor with open concept of the living and dining area flows back into the chef kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, high end appliances such as sub-zero, wolf and a spacious island. Sliding doors leading you to the terrace overlooking the garden where you can entertain easily. Second floor consists of two large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, one having its own balcony. The laundry room tucked away on the second floor. Third floor is the master suite featuring a balcony as well as a convertible fourth bedroom or office space. Extra large WIC for all your clothes and more! Master bathroom features double sink vanity, claw foot tub, glass enclosed steam shower and a skylight. The roof deck gives ample space to entertain/enjoy warm weather days. Central air throughout the whole unit with separate controls on each floor. Video intercoms on each level and wired speakers throughout the unit.Neighboring the famed Clay restaurant, the Harlem scene additionally boosts Red Rooster, Melba's, 67 Orange Street, Vinateria and more! Drinks at Mess Hall, Hop House, La Diagonal, or B2 Harlem will be your norm! One block away from Morningside Park where you can enjoy the scenic views, the pond, take your dog to the dog run, or play some baseball with friends.Convenient to Subway Lines A, B, C, D