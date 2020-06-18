All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

246 West 121st Street

246 West 121st Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

246 West 121st Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
No broker fee. Enjoy almost 3,000 square feet in this mint condition triplex with a fenced in backyard, balconies and roof deck! Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout the whole unit and restored pre-war decorative fireplaces, moldings and more. Parlor floor with open concept of the living and dining area flows back into the chef kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, high end appliances such as sub-zero, wolf and a spacious island. Sliding doors leading you to the terrace overlooking the garden where you can entertain easily. Second floor consists of two large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, one having its own balcony. The laundry room tucked away on the second floor. Third floor is the master suite featuring a balcony as well as a convertible fourth bedroom or office space. Extra large WIC for all your clothes and more! Master bathroom features double sink vanity, claw foot tub, glass enclosed steam shower and a skylight. The roof deck gives ample space to entertain/enjoy warm weather days. Central air throughout the whole unit with separate controls on each floor. Video intercoms on each level and wired speakers throughout the unit.Neighboring the famed Clay restaurant, the Harlem scene additionally boosts Red Rooster, Melba's, 67 Orange Street, Vinateria and more! Drinks at Mess Hall, Hop House, La Diagonal, or B2 Harlem will be your norm! One block away from Morningside Park where you can enjoy the scenic views, the pond, take your dog to the dog run, or play some baseball with friends.Convenient to Subway Lines A, B, C, D

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 West 121st Street have any available units?
246 West 121st Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 West 121st Street have?
Some of 246 West 121st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 West 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
246 West 121st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 West 121st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 West 121st Street is pet friendly.
Does 246 West 121st Street offer parking?
No, 246 West 121st Street does not offer parking.
Does 246 West 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 West 121st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 West 121st Street have a pool?
No, 246 West 121st Street does not have a pool.
Does 246 West 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 246 West 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 246 West 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 West 121st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
