Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:21 PM

246 West 108th Street

246 West 108th Street · (646) 374-8944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

246 West 108th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2W · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Upper West Side Fully furnished 4-bedroom/2-bathroom. The apartment has been fully renovated! High Ceilings, beautiful hardwoods floors, exposed bricks walls, stainless steel appliances and a washer/dryer. Each bedroom features a full size bed, a dresser and a desk. The kitchen is fully equipped, full bathroom (shower only. no bathtub). Electricity, gas, heat, basic cable bills included. Available for short or long term. Apartment on the 4th floor. Walk-up building. Sharing okay. Guarantor okay.https://youtu.be/Oed5arCz8Ps

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 West 108th Street have any available units?
246 West 108th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 West 108th Street have?
Some of 246 West 108th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 West 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
246 West 108th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 West 108th Street pet-friendly?
No, 246 West 108th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 246 West 108th Street offer parking?
No, 246 West 108th Street does not offer parking.
Does 246 West 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 West 108th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 West 108th Street have a pool?
No, 246 West 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 246 West 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 246 West 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 246 West 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 West 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
