246 West 108th Street

Amenities
Upper West Side Fully furnished 4-bedroom/2-bathroom. The apartment has been fully renovated! High Ceilings, beautiful hardwoods floors, exposed bricks walls, stainless steel appliances and a washer/dryer. Each bedroom features a full size bed, a dresser and a desk. The kitchen is fully equipped, full bathroom (shower only. no bathtub). Electricity, gas, heat, basic cable bills included. Available for short or long term. Apartment on the 4th floor. Walk-up building. Sharing okay. Guarantor okay.https://youtu.be/Oed5arCz8Ps