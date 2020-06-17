245 West 51st Street

Amenities

PICTURES COMING SOON AND OF A SIMILAR UNIT!!!!!.......Welcome to 245 W 51st Street which is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most storied and prestigious blocks. This newly renovated, spacious 2 bedroom boasts superior finishes throughout with modern light fixtures, high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertop, marble bathroom and a dishwasher with stainless steel appliances. Building amenities: Elevator, doorman 6 days a week, high-speed internet wiring, laundry room in the basement, marble lobby with full-time live-in super.



Conveniently located in Midtown West in the heart of the Theater District. Close to Central Park, Columbus Circle, great restaurants, Equinox and near 1, C, E train and 2 1/2 blocks from the NRW train.