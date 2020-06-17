All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

245 West 51st Street

245 West 51st Street · (516) 384-5003
Location

245 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$3,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
lobby
media room
Rent now, get $100.....

Video of the unit available to view.

Contact us to view all available apartments at the building.

PICTURES COMING SOON AND OF A SIMILAR UNIT!!!!!.......Welcome to 245 W 51st Street which is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most storied and prestigious blocks. This newly renovated, spacious 2 bedroom boasts superior finishes throughout with modern light fixtures, high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertop, marble bathroom and a dishwasher with stainless steel appliances. Building amenities: Elevator, doorman 6 days a week, high-speed internet wiring, laundry room in the basement, marble lobby with full-time live-in super.

Conveniently located in Midtown West in the heart of the Theater District. Close to Central Park, Columbus Circle, great restaurants, Equinox and near 1, C, E train and 2 1/2 blocks from the NRW train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 West 51st Street have any available units?
245 West 51st Street has a unit available for $3,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 West 51st Street have?
Some of 245 West 51st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 West 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 West 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 West 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 West 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 245 West 51st Street offer parking?
No, 245 West 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 West 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 West 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 West 51st Street have a pool?
No, 245 West 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 West 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 245 West 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 West 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 West 51st Street has units with dishwashers.
