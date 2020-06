Amenities

The best deal in the area! 2 bedroom in a luxury Doorman building The apartment features tons of closet space, great light and large bedrooms (both are similar in size) (the wall is up already to create the second bedroom). The building has a full time doorman, common area roofdeck and backyard!!!! and laundry facilities. Sorry NO DOGS