on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

NO BOARD APPROVAL! Sorry No PetsE35& 3RD Alcove STUDIO IN LUX BLDG IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL! 24/7 DOORMAN!Spacious Alcove studio in luxury doorman building in Murray Hill close to Midtown. renovated, kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile, and maple cabinetry. Marble tile Bathroom is equipped with a vanity mirror and large closet. 24 hour doorman, laundry facilities, and on-site super.call to view 646-703-2483