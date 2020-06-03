244 West 4th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace extra storage

CHARMING RARELY AVAILABLE RENOVATED 1BR/1BA WITH EXPOSED BRICK & HIGH CEILINGS!Situated on a classic tree lined West Village block, this spacious apartment will immediately be called home. Recently renovated separate kitchen with granite counters, full size appliances & dishwasher, is fantastic for cooking any size meals and entertaining. The bathroom, also recently renovated features custom a vanity and new hardware throughout. Tremendous living room with high ceilings, large windows, exposed brick and decorative fireplace completes the charm of the West Village. The bedroom is separated with gorgeous French doors which will easily hold a queen bed plus all furniture. Additionally, all the closets throughout are floor to ceiling with extra storage on top and hardwood floors.This centralized location is everything NYC has to offer from the shopping throughout the West Village, Bleecker St, Meatpacking District and the High Line as well as easy access to major subway lines1, 2, 3, A, C, E, B, D, F, M and L (1 is only one block away!)