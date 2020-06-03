All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

244 West 4th Street

244 West 4th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

244 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CHARMING RARELY AVAILABLE RENOVATED 1BR/1BA WITH EXPOSED BRICK & HIGH CEILINGS!Situated on a classic tree lined West Village block, this spacious apartment will immediately be called home. Recently renovated separate kitchen with granite counters, full size appliances & dishwasher, is fantastic for cooking any size meals and entertaining. The bathroom, also recently renovated features custom a vanity and new hardware throughout. Tremendous living room with high ceilings, large windows, exposed brick and decorative fireplace completes the charm of the West Village. The bedroom is separated with gorgeous French doors which will easily hold a queen bed plus all furniture. Additionally, all the closets throughout are floor to ceiling with extra storage on top and hardwood floors.This centralized location is everything NYC has to offer from the shopping throughout the West Village, Bleecker St, Meatpacking District and the High Line as well as easy access to major subway lines1, 2, 3, A, C, E, B, D, F, M and L (1 is only one block away!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 West 4th Street have any available units?
244 West 4th Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 West 4th Street have?
Some of 244 West 4th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
244 West 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 244 West 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 244 West 4th Street offer parking?
No, 244 West 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 244 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 West 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 244 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 244 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 244 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 244 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 West 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
