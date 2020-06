Amenities

Spacious Studio with Full size Sleeping Loft Area. 13 ft Ceilings with fantastic eastern sunlight exposure. Separate kitchen area with dishwasher & Full size appliances. Sizable Living room with a spacious alcove area that can be used as a dining room. Ample amount of closet space throughout. This Prestigious Prewar coop building is in the heart of Manhattan on Madison Avenue. Has a 24 hour doorman, Laundry room, live in super & Roof Deck with unbelievable views of the City. It is Conveniently located to west or east side trains &Just a 5 minute walk to Grand Central Station.