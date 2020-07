Amenities

NEW EXCLUSIVE! Gorgeous LARGE one bedroom apartment! Only one and a half block away from SUBWAY! There is a LAUNDROMAT right outside the building! Spacious living room with high ceilings. You can fit queen sized bed in the bedroom, good amount of closet space! STAINLESS STEEL appliances. This apartment is surrounded with restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, banks, etc. Please e-mail or call or text to schedule a viewing.