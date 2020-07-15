All apartments in New York
Find more places like 240 West 98th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
240 West 98th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

240 West 98th Street

240 West 98th Street · (516) 314-6309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

240 West 98th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-D · Avail. now

$4,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
Welcome home to your beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment at The Sabrina Condominium. Not sparing any pre-war details, this pristine two bedroom features original refinished inlaid parquet and hardwood floors, crown moldings, French doors, and high beamed ceilings throughout. Enter through the gracious foyer, leading you to over 1,100 sq ft of living space. The impressive eat-in windowed kitchen, fit for every chef's need, includes a large island with barstool seating, Bosch stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, beautifully crafted maple cabinets, and polished stone countertops. Beyond the expansive living room, a French door will lead you to a grand hallway lined with double-door closets, and a separate bedroom wing featuring two king-sized bedrooms. Eight massive closets provide unparalleled storage throughout the apartment, and the windowed full bath is finished in Bianco Dolomiti marble and glass tile. Take in both Northern and Eastern exposures, and with just three apartments per floor there is an ultimate sense of privacy.

The Sabrina, one of the Upper West Side's most stunning and charming prewar buildings, features a 24 hour doorman, on-site superintendent, bike storage, and laundry room. Located just off of Broadway, you are a stroll away from endless top of the line restaurants, Central Park and Riverside Park, Whole Foods and Westside Market, and steps from numerous subway lines (1/2/3/B/C) and the cross town bus (M-96).

Digital viewings only - please refer to professional photos & video. Additional photos of the current set-up and videos available upon request.

Please Note: The professional photos provided are of the actual apartment (they were taken a few years ago when the apartment was furnished differently). The virtual tour portrays the current set up of the apartment.,Welcome home to your beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment at The Sabrina Condominium. Not sparing any prewar details, this pristine two bedroom features original refinished inlaid parquet and hardwood floors, crown moldings, French doors, and high beamed ceilings throughout. Enter through the gracious foyer, leading you to over 1,100 sq ft of living space. The impressive eat-in windowed kitchen, fit for every chef's need, includes a large island with barstool seating, Bosch stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, beautifully crafted maple cabinets, and polished stone countertops. Beyond the expansive living room, a French door will lead you to a grand hallway lined with double-door closets, and separate bedroom wing featuring two king-sized bedrooms. Eight massive closets provide unparalleled storage throughout the apartment, and the windowed full bath is finished in Bianco Dolomiti marble and glass tile. Take in both Northern and Eastern exposures, and with just three apartments per floor there is an ultimate sense of privacy. The Sabrina, one of the Upper West Side's most stunning and charming prewar buildings, features a 24 hour doorman, on-site superintendent, bike storage, and laundry room. Located just off of Broadway, you are a stroll away from endless top of the line restaurants, Central Park and Riverside Park, Whole Foods and Westside Market, and steps from numerous subway lines (1/2/3/B/C) and the cross town bus (M-96).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 West 98th Street have any available units?
240 West 98th Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 West 98th Street have?
Some of 240 West 98th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 West 98th Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 West 98th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 West 98th Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 West 98th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 240 West 98th Street offer parking?
No, 240 West 98th Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 West 98th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 West 98th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 West 98th Street have a pool?
No, 240 West 98th Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 West 98th Street have accessible units?
No, 240 West 98th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 West 98th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 West 98th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 240 West 98th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St
New York, NY 10014
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity