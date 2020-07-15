240 West 98th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to your beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment at The Sabrina Condominium. Not sparing any pre-war details, this pristine two bedroom features original refinished inlaid parquet and hardwood floors, crown moldings, French doors, and high beamed ceilings throughout. Enter through the gracious foyer, leading you to over 1,100 sq ft of living space. The impressive eat-in windowed kitchen, fit for every chef's need, includes a large island with barstool seating, Bosch stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, beautifully crafted maple cabinets, and polished stone countertops. Beyond the expansive living room, a French door will lead you to a grand hallway lined with double-door closets, and a separate bedroom wing featuring two king-sized bedrooms. Eight massive closets provide unparalleled storage throughout the apartment, and the windowed full bath is finished in Bianco Dolomiti marble and glass tile. Take in both Northern and Eastern exposures, and with just three apartments per floor there is an ultimate sense of privacy.



The Sabrina, one of the Upper West Side's most stunning and charming prewar buildings, features a 24 hour doorman, on-site superintendent, bike storage, and laundry room. Located just off of Broadway, you are a stroll away from endless top of the line restaurants, Central Park and Riverside Park, Whole Foods and Westside Market, and steps from numerous subway lines (1/2/3/B/C) and the cross town bus (M-96).



Digital viewings only - please refer to professional photos & video. Additional photos of the current set-up and videos available upon request.



Please Note: The professional photos provided are of the actual apartment (they were taken a few years ago when the apartment was furnished differently). The virtual tour portrays the current set up of the apartment.