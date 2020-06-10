All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

240 Park Avenue South

240 Park Avenue South · (212) 360-2281
Location

240 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10003
Flatiron District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14C · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
This fantastic high floor 2 bed, 2.5 bath home is located in one of the most popular neighborhoods in the City the Flatiron district. Perched on the 14th floor, the unit boasts ceilings of 10 high with oversized windows and southern exposure. Master bedroom also has a great view to the west. A spectacular open kitchen includes Viking, Sub-zero and Miele appliances along with granite counters, wine cooler and aluminum cabinets. The large living and dining area is enhanced by great light and is ideal for entertaining. Central air conditioning with three zones and there is a full-size washer/dryer. Control4 home automation system is installed for your audio/video needs. There are also motorized shades in all rooms with remote controls. Close to Madison square Park, Union square, and many of the city's finest and most exciting restaurants, nightlife, shopping and more. Convenient to all public transportation.Amenities include a 24-hour doorman and concierge service; there is an entertainment library suite and a 1,500-square-foot fitness center. This is NY City living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Park Avenue South have any available units?
240 Park Avenue South has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Park Avenue South have?
Some of 240 Park Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Park Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
240 Park Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Park Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 240 Park Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 240 Park Avenue South offer parking?
No, 240 Park Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 240 Park Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Park Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Park Avenue South have a pool?
Yes, 240 Park Avenue South has a pool.
Does 240 Park Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 240 Park Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Park Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Park Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
