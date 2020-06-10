240 Park Avenue South

Amenities

This fantastic high floor 2 bed, 2.5 bath home is located in one of the most popular neighborhoods in the City the Flatiron district. Perched on the 14th floor, the unit boasts ceilings of 10 high with oversized windows and southern exposure. Master bedroom also has a great view to the west. A spectacular open kitchen includes Viking, Sub-zero and Miele appliances along with granite counters, wine cooler and aluminum cabinets. The large living and dining area is enhanced by great light and is ideal for entertaining. Central air conditioning with three zones and there is a full-size washer/dryer. Control4 home automation system is installed for your audio/video needs. There are also motorized shades in all rooms with remote controls. Close to Madison square Park, Union square, and many of the city's finest and most exciting restaurants, nightlife, shopping and more. Convenient to all public transportation.Amenities include a 24-hour doorman and concierge service; there is an entertainment library suite and a 1,500-square-foot fitness center. This is NY City living at its finest.